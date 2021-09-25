Justin Timberlake Is About to Open Nashville's Hottest New Restaurant

Justin Timberlake has teamed up with 12-time James Beard Award nominee Sam Fox to open the new, must-visit Supper Club — which debuts in Nashville on Sept. 28. The Supper Club is the final piece of the 400-seat, three-story, multi-concept Twelve Thirty Club to open.

The Supper Club Balcony with View at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville Credit: Seth Parker/Courtesy of The Twelve Thirty Club

The Twelve Thirty Club takes up an entire Nashville city block of Upper Broadway. Timberlake and Fox sought to incorporate Nashville's artistic energy into this club, which explores the elevated world of food and music with three different venues under one roof. Each level offers a completely different atmosphere. On the first floor of Twelve Thirty Club, guests will find the already open Honky Tonk, a live music venue hosting some of the best up-and-coming talent in Nashville. Honky Tonk is serving new American plates (think: pork belly dumplings and a game-changing burger) and an all-out good time.

The swank is served up at Honorary Member — the second concept within The Twelve Thirty Club. A more luxury-focused, 50-personal cocktail lounge, there's no live music at Honorary Member, just light bites, well-crafted, potent cocktails, and a sultry mood.

The Supper Club, which officially debuts on Sept. 28, is the third concept within The Twelve Thirty Club puzzle — complete with an adjacent rooftop bar. The final component of this foodie and cultural mecca Fox and Timberlake have created has already hosted a few celebrity-studded opening events. The menu is rooted in culinary excellence, with wagyu steak tartare, tartines covered in ricotta, smoked mozzarella, and shaved black truffle, and an exquisite raw bar. And, of course, to complement the menu is an 1,800-bottle wine wall stocked with rare vintages.

The Supper Club Stage Area at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville Credit: Seth Parker/Courtesy of The Twelve Thirty Club