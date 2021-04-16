You can almost taste the soufflé through the screen of this exclusive sneak peek from Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

Joanna Gaines Is Here to Teach You How to Make the Perfect Soufflé — Check Out the Exclusive Sneak Peek

Joanna Gaines is ready to share more of her favorite recipes with you around her own dining room table.

In April, Magnolia Network announced that it is picking up two more seasons of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. According to the network, its flagship cooking show will be available weekly for six weeks and already kicked off episode one on Friday, April 9. Don't worry, you can still catch that episode on Discovery+ as part of the Magnolia Network Preview.

Want a taste of what's to come? Just watch the clip above and read the show's description: "Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from, and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again."

The entirety of season three will be available to watch starting July 15, which happens to also be when the network officially launches its digital home with Discovery. Fans of the show will also be able to find episodes on the go in the soon-to-launch MAGNOLIA app.

This, of course, isn't the only exciting show coming up on the network. Fans of the Gaines family can also get an exclusive look at Magnolia Network programming on Saturday, April 10 thanks to a two-hour sneak-peek on Food Network. This will include a look at the pilot episode of Zoe Bakes and Ranch to Table, as well as two episodes of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

"At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life's stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things. We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity," the network shared in a statement. "Here, we are creating a space where we hope viewers will feel their time with us is never without purpose, but rather is time well spent."