Jameson Will Pay You $50 to Take Off Work St. Patrick's Day

This St. Patrick's Day, Jameson Irish Whiskey is planning to pay 1,000 people to take the entire day off.

As the company noted, it's on a mission to ensure people take at least one day off this year. After all, according to a recent survey by IPX, more than half of Americans say they have not used their vacation days since the pandemic began.

To help remedy this vacation crisis, Jameson is dedicating the month leading up to Saint Patrick's Day to getting people to take SPTO (Saint Patrick's Time Off). The company will even give $50 to 1,000 people to cover the cost of their St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Beyond paying for time off, the brand will also provide fans plenty of ways they can celebrate safely at home this year, including a virtual global concert featuring musician Jessie Reyez, a "Hometainment" kit to create an at-home bar experience, and cocktail recipes galore.

Retta Sirleaf (Parks and Rec) and Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) are also joining in on the efforts to serve up the best Saint Patrick's Day ever by lending their comedic talents in an "SPTO" PSA, which encourages fans to take take the pledge and enjoy their much-needed time off.

"If you're like me — a person — then you're probably working too hard and need a break," Retta says in the PSA. "There's too much work, no time for a break, or to celebrate with friends. And to top it off, we were robbed of one of my favorite holidays. But guess what, Saint Patrick's Day is on for 2021."

Beyond encouraging people to actually take a day to themselves, Retta filmed a cocktail recipe demo video to help people celebrate, too.

Jameson even created a few "out of the office" messages and Zoom backgrounds for people to use just in case they need to let others know they are vacationing that day.

Want to get in on that $50 giveaway and all the other fun? All those inspired by Retta and Joe's motivational messages can pledge to take a #JamesonSPTO at the company's Saint Patrick's Day website, where they'll receive a special Drizly code and enter to be among the 1,000 people to win $50.00 to use for St. Patrick's Day festivities.