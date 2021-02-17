IHOP Canceled National Pancake Day — but You Can Still Get Free Pancakes

We've got good news and bad news. The bad news is National Pancake Day at IHOP has been canceled due to the pandemic. The good news is, the company is still offering up free pancakes to anyone who wants them.

On Tuesday, IHOP announced it would be forgoing its famous National Pancake Day this year due to the pandemic. However, it added that pancake fanatics can still get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes with the IHOP's IOU program.

"For more than 15 years, National Pancake Day has historically been one of our busiest days of the year, and a moment we've celebrated with our guests, but the health and safety of our guests and team members will always remain our number one priority at this time, so we knew this year's celebration had to look different," IHOP president Jay Johns shared in a statement.

Johns added, rather than cancel the day completely "during a time when everyone could use a little hoppiness," the company decided to stretch the celebration into a month-long event to give everyone the chance to enjoy a free short stack whenever they would like, while also supporting the company's national charity partner, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.