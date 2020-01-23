Emma Watson Uses Glass Straws to Avoid Plastic Waste When Traveling — and I'm Obsessed, Too

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

One of my favorite methods of self-care is laying on my bed with the fuzziest, coziest blanket and watching videos of celebrities putting on their best vlogger faces and talk about their beauty routines, how they practice self-care, or even what’s in their handbags at any given moment. During one of these recent unwinding sessions, I stumbled across a British Vogue video of Emma Watson, where she shared exactly what was in her purse.

Although she highlighted many items, the one that stuck out to me the most was the glass straw she keeps in a brown paper pouch. “Glass straw,” she tells the camera. “Better than a metal straw, right?” Apparently, the actress carries a glass straw while traveling so she always has a sustainable option on hand — this way, if she wants to get a drink, she won’t rely on single-use plastic straws.

While I personally like metal straws simply because of their sustainability, I can’t deny that they do make drinks taste slightly different. (Additionally, they get really cold if I’m drinking something iced, which gets uncomfortable.) So upon hearing about Watson’s preference, I immediately began researching glass straws for myself — and soon after, I was hitting “buy now” on a set of the top-rated Hiware Reusable Glass Drinking straws on Amazon.

RELATED: The Water Filtering Straw That Was Purchased Over 200,000 Times for Prime Day Is Back in Stock

Soon after receiving them and putting them to use with a myriad of beverages — iced coffee, water, juice, smoothies, you name it — I found there were many more benefits to them than just being able to brag that I use the same type of environmentally-friendly straw asEmma Watson.

For starters, they’re super easy to clean, and you can see exactly where they’re dirty because they’re transparent. The Hiware set in particular comes with a scrubbing brush that fits inside of the straws, which comes in handy if there are any particularly tough stains lodged inside. Or, since they’re dishwasher-safe, you could just stick them in there.

Made from lead-free borosilicate glass — which is more resistant to shattering than any other type of glass — they’re super durable, so you don’t have to worry about breaking them easily.. Exactly what you want in a product that you’re using in and around your mouth all the time! What’s more, the Hiware straws are hand-made by glass artists and individually inspected to ensure quality, according to the brand.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $7

But what I love most about these straws is how seamlessly I was able to incorporate them into my routine. It’s so easy to put a straw in a brown paper pouch, a la Watson, and slip it into my bag (especially when I’m traveling). When I’m done with my drink, I simply rinse it out in the nearest bathroom and then put it right back into the pouch in my bag. No plastic or paper straws necessary.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.