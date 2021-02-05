You Could Win a Nutella Cooking Class With Hilary Duff — Here’s How

Is there anything better than Nutella, "the most popular and iconic hazelnut spread in the world?" Well, Yes — Hilary Duff teaching you her absolute favorite ways to eat Nutella.

Sounds like something you'd be interested in? You're in luck because the Younger star is doing just that. To celebrate World Nutella Day on Feb. 5, Nutella and Duff are teaming up to give 5 lucky people the chance to join the real-life Lizzie McGuire for a virtual cooking experience, plus a $1,000 gift card from Williams Sonoma. But that's not all: 500 lucky folks can also win a personalized jar of Nutella.

To enter, simply share a picture or message (in under 50 words) of why you love Nutella and post it on Instagram or Twitter with #WorldNutellaDaySweeps. Or, post the photo with the hashtag directly to Nutella's Facebook page.

Travel + Leisure recently caught up with Duff, who is pregnant with her third child, to see where she's dreaming of traveling, an upcoming mother-son trip once it's safe to go again, and her favorite ways to enjoy the hazelnut richness that is Nutella.

How much do you love Nutella?

"So I'm a huge Nutella fan and I have been ever since I first toured Europe when I was, I don't know, I think it was maybe like 16 or 17, and they serve it everywhere there. I was like, 'What is this? And how am I this old and no one's told me about this.' So, I've been a fan for a very long time. It's World Nutella Day… and we're enthusiastic about that, obviously, because I love Nutella and we're encouraging other people who love it to post on their social how they like to use Nutella and why they love it. And that gets them a chance to win a virtual cooking class with me, using Nutella as an ingredient to one of my favorite recipes. So it's going to be a lot of fun."

What's your favorite way to eat Nutella?

"First of all, I love just spreading Nutella on toast — getting like a really grainy bread and toasting it where it's really crunchy, and I like black coffee. I'm usually in a hurry and I usually don't have a ton of time after I've made breakfast and packed lunches and done all of that for everybody else. It's just easy and I get that little sweetness and I have my bitter coffee and it's just perfect. It makes me so happy."

Once it's safe to travel more freely again, is there anywhere you can't wait to visit?

"I mean, how much time do you have? One thing I will tell you that was the most amazing, and my husband and I are so grateful for, is we just got married literally in the nick of time. We got married on the 21st of December (2019) — so like right before [COVID] happened. We both had never been on Safari so we went to Kruger Park… and we went to Mozambique and it was amazing. So we loved that."

Is there anywhere you want to visit as a family?

"Since we are about to have three kids, we have to commit [to] one big vacation a year together because we both have really busy jobs. So I think our next trip [will be] probably six months after the baby's born. He loves Portugal and I've never been, so I think that's a big to-do on our list.

And before everything happened, my son and I were planning a son-and-mom trip with a few of our other friends that he went to preschool with, to Paris, and we were going to ride bicycles and do that. So that's on our travel to-do list, but also now he's obsessed with Japan, so I'm like 'Well, you have to choose. It's either France or Japan.' I'm very curious what he's going to choose."

Do you have any tips for traveling with kids?

"We took Banks (Duff's daughter) to Hawaii and once we got there, it was fine, but traveling on a plane was a nightmare. I did all the tricks that you're supposed to do, like have the movie loaded on the iPad that they'd never seen and have a new toy in your bag that they've never seen, things they get excited and fixated on for a little bit. And none of that stuff worked — she was a freakin' animal. I share the pain of the parents and the embarrassment of bringing a child who won't settle down or whatever. But, you know, you just gotta keep trying and keep exposing your kids because eventually you'll figure out what works for the whole fam."

For more information about the Nutella sweepstakes, visit the World Nutella Day website.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.