Bring the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Home With This Butterbeer Recipe

Walking through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios is indescribably magical. From Ollivander's interactive wand shop to the incredibly immersive ride located inside Hogwarts Castle, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, there's something unexpected around every corner that every witch, wizard, or Muggle will enjoy.

Gone are the days of basic theme park fare limited to hot dogs and pizza (although you can still find these classic meals at Universal Studios). Food is a key part of the mystical and enthralling experience at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: From British cuisine like fish and chips at the Three Broomsticks to unique elixirs and potions at Eternelle's Elixir of Refreshment, there are countless themed snacks to enjoy in Hogsmeade or Diagon Alley. The most sought-after option is the famed Butterbeer, a drink Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling mentions throughout the series.

There are a number of Butterbeer treats available in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including Butterbeer fudge, Butterbeer ice cream, and a Butterbeer drink, served hot, cold, or frozen. The cold drink is perhaps the most popular iteration of this creation — the sweet, soda-like drink is topped with a delightful foam that tastes like caramel and butterscotch.

Ever since the drink was introduced, people have tried to crack the recipe. And even though Universal Studios hasn't given up the official ingredients just yet, this copycat Butterbeer recipe from Allrecipes gets pretty close to the real thing. Plus, we have a super-easy hack to cut your work in half, so you can make this recipe for your next Harry Potter movie night.

Butterbeer Recipe

1 cup cream soda

1 cup soda water

2 tablespoons butterscotch syrup

2 tablespoons whipped cream

2 tablespoons caramel syrup

Pinch of salt