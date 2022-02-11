This is Guy Fieri's Favorite Super Bowl Food

When it comes to a Super Bowl Sunday spread, celebrity food expert Guy Fieri is all about variety, which, according to him, can ironically be achieved with one item: the slider.

"That's perfect for game day," the Food Network star told Travel + Leisure. "You can make five different types of sliders, from vegetarian to Philly cheesesteak, to fried chicken, to fried green tomatoes, to pastrami hash, you name it."

Luckily for food and football fans everywhere, Fieri and King's Hawaiian — a bread company he's partnered with for about three years now — have teamed up for some tasty sandwich recipes, like the Motley Que Pulled Pork Slider that can be made in advance and served just in time for kick-off.

"You can get two or three bites out of it and then move on to something else, and I don't think everyone thinks about it that way," he said of his beloved Super Bowl sliders. "You can do all the preparation ahead of time, and you can enjoy the game and you're done."

And even though Fieri started creating recipes with King's Hawaiian just a few years ago, his working relationship with the brand goes way back, as the food expert has used their products in his restaurants for more than 15 years. However, even he said he wasn't aware of the variety of bread they offered goes beyond sliders. Their most recent development? Pretzel buns.

"Which are the bomb," he noted. "The bomb.com."

This Sunday, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Fieri said his ideal spread consists of hot and cold sliders, but a favorite of his?