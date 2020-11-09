This Cabo Resort Is Selling a $25,000 Taco — Here's What's in It

A gold flake-infused corn tortilla is just one part of this pricey dish at the Grand Velas Los Cabos.

Sure, luxury villas are nice, but have you ever tried a $25,000 taco?

Grand Velas Resorts in Cabo invites guests to not only come and enjoy a stellar Mexican getaway, but while they’re there it’s also inviting discerning guests to get a taste of the word’s most expensive taco creation.

“Our ultimate goal at Grand Velas Los Cabos has always been to break the mold of expected, traditional cuisine, continuously striving to go outside of the box to create new, exciting experiences for our well-traveled and culinary-driven guests,” the hotel’s culinary director, Michel Mustière, says.

Image zoom Credit: Victor Elias/Grand Velas Los Cabos

First created as a charity auction item, the taco is now available at the resort’s Frida restaurant. The culinary masterpiece includes langoustine, Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar, and black truffle brie cheese. It’s also topped with a salsa consisting of dried Morita chili peppers, Ley.925 ultra-premium añejo tequila, and civet coffee, all served on a gold flake-infused corn tortilla.

“Fresh ingredients are used to create this masterpiece, so the cooking process takes much less than one would expect of such a delicacy,” Mustière, says. “The Mexican ‘molcajete’ salsa that accompanies this dish takes probably the longest time for this preparation. It takes around 45 minutes in total.”

As for how it tastes, Los Cabos Properties' real estate brokerage owner who won the charity auction taco, says it’s "totally delicious."

Mustière added, “The most exotic part of this recipe is not the Kobe beef, nor the caviar or the black truffle, but the gold flake-infused corn tortillas and the morita chili salsa prepared with .925 Tequila and kopi luwak coffee, the semi-digested cherry excreta of a civet, a wild cat found throughout Asia.”

Want to further level up the dish? The hotel recommends pairing the taco with the perfect beverage — a hand-crafted white gold and pure platinum bottle of Ley.925 Pasión Azteca Ultra Premium Añejo, which costs just $150,000 extra. Check out more about the hotel and book a table here.