Enjoy Chef José Andrés' Famous Dishes at Home Thanks to This Food Delivery Site
Deliverable dishes from the celebrated chef include everything from tapas to desserts.
Few chefs have had such an impact on the culinary world as José Andrés. Not only is the Spanish-born innovator known for his influences on tapas in America, but he was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his World Central Kitchen, which provides food to communities in times of need. And now there's a new way to experience the flavors of the chef's dishes right at home, thanks to his new partnership with Goldbelly.
This marks the first time that Andrés' meals are available to ship nationwide, and the offerings include all of his most notable dishes, from small plates and entrees to desserts.
The Tapas the José Andrés Way kit ($179), for example, offers all the necessities to create a Spanish tapas experience for four to six people at home, including Manchego cheese, Ibérico ham, salchichón ibérico de bellota, pan con tomate, and more.
Also being offered are several dinner entree options. There's José's ″Secretly″ Perfect Iberico Pork Steak Dinner ($199) with four servings of the hard-to-find (and prized) cut of pork shoulder; the Spanish Ribeye Steak Night kit ($179) with six servings of Wagyu ribeye served alongside a salad topped with smoky confit piquillo peppers and spring onions; the Chicken, Pork, & Duck Foie Gras Canelones kit ($149) with four to six servings of the comfort food baked with béchamel sauce and Manchego cheese; and José's Iconic Paella Dinner Kit ($179) with three servings of his famous paella de gamba roja.
To fulfill your sweet tooth, there's the Burnt Basque Cheesecake kit ($119) with 12 servings of the "impossibly decadent" dessert topped with nutty caramel. And for those in-between moments, theres's the Snack Like a Spaniard kit ($129), which comes filled with aperitivo specialties, including Spanish cockles, mussels in escabeche, crisp potato chips, white pickled anchovies, classic Espinaler sauce, and Spanish Manzanilla olives.
This is just Goldbelly's latest partnership with a celebrated chef to help bring world-class dining into individual homes. "By tapping into the emotional connection that food brings, Goldbelly is creating an entirely new at-home food experience and providing another touchpoint for people to explore and discover cuisines from around the world as part of their everyday lives outside of the traditional restaurant setting," the company said in a statement to Travel + Leisure.
Among Goldbelly's other current offerings are meals from Marcus Samuelsson, Shirley Chung, Carla Hall, Francis Mallmann, and Daniel Boulud, as well as restaurants like Momofuku, Girl and the Goat, and Ivan Ramen.