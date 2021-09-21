Enjoy Chef José Andrés' Famous Dishes at Home Thanks to This Food Delivery Site

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Few chefs have had such an impact on the culinary world as José Andrés. Not only is the Spanish-born innovator known for his influences on tapas in America, but he was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his World Central Kitchen, which provides food to communities in times of need. And now there's a new way to experience the flavors of the chef's dishes right at home, thanks to his new partnership with Goldbelly.

This marks the first time that Andrés' meals are available to ship nationwide, and the offerings include all of his most notable dishes, from small plates and entrees to desserts.

The Tapas the José Andrés Way kit ($179), for example, offers all the necessities to create a Spanish tapas experience for four to six people at home, including Manchego cheese, Ibérico ham, salchichón ibérico de bellota, pan con tomate, and more.

To fulfill your sweet tooth, there's the Burnt Basque Cheesecake kit ($119) with 12 servings of the "impossibly decadent" dessert topped with nutty caramel. And for those in-between moments, theres's the Snack Like a Spaniard kit ($129), which comes filled with aperitivo specialties, including Spanish cockles, mussels in escabeche, crisp potato chips, white pickled anchovies, classic Espinaler sauce, and Spanish Manzanilla olives.

