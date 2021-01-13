You Can Order Girl Scout Cookies Online and on Grubhub Starting Feb. 1

Cookie season is upon us, and this year it'll be easier than ever to get your Thin Mints and Tagalongs.

The Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is starting 2021 off right with new ways for people to buy Girl Scout cookies, support local troupes, or donate to charitable causes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, the organization is collaborating with GrubHub to help deliver cookies to fans in a safe and socially distant way by making online ordering available to everyone starting Feb. 1.

"We're proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place," said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty. "Like other people running small businesses, Girl Scouts are growing their cookie sale online to connect to consumers who may be harder to reach during the pandemic, all while staying resilient and learning skills such as money management, goal setting, and customer service."

It used to be that you needed to know of a specific troupe in your area or happen to come across an in-person booth at your grocery store or other local business, but today, that's not the only way to get your fix of delicious cookies.

If you know a registered Girl Scout, you can still buy cookies from her directly, but if not, there are several ways to buy. The first way is to visit the Girl Scout Cookies website or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your mobile device to search for contact-free cookie booths in your area.

If you don't want to go out of your way for pick-up (even if it is contact free), you can also visit Grub Hub's Girl Scout Cookies page to find contact-free delivery in your area. Grubhub is also offering free delivery on Girl Scout Cookie orders through Feb. 14 with a minimum purchase of $15. In addition, the Girl Scout Cookies website will allow users to search for troupes online to order and have their cookies shipped straight to them.

Cookie season is generally recognized from January through April, so act quick if you need to get your hands on your favorite flavors. The GSUSA is also debuting a new, French toast-like flavor called Toast-Yay! in select areas.

For more information, visit the Girl Scout Cookies website or the GSUSA website.