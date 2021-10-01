Maybe get a decaf at one of the stops...

This Tennessee City Has a Craft Coffee Trail — and You Can Explore It By Bike

A fresh pour of coffee at High Brow Coffee Shop along the Coffee Trail in Franklin, Tennessee

A fresh pour of coffee at High Brow Coffee Shop along the Coffee Trail in Franklin, Tennessee

There's an all-new way of seeing Franklin, Tennessee that has everyone buzzing.

Over the summer, the community located just south of Nashville launched its Craft Coffee Trail, a self-guided experience that brings you through some of its unique coffee shops.

View of Franklin, Tennessee Credit: Courtesy of The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

"Explore Williamson County's amazing coffee shops and local roasters on the Craft Coffee Trail," reps for the town wrote on its website. "Sign up for this free pass, check in at each stop, and enjoy discounts at select locations."

The Coffee Trail highlights shops like Coffee & Coconuts, a Bohemian cafe located in the Berry Farms development that prides itself on sourcing local ingredients, including a rotating menu of local roasting companies.

"We source organic and local ingredients everywhere that we can, including ingredients from our local farmers' markets," the cafe says on its site. "We have high standards for what goes into our own bodies, and we translate that to our menu. From kale salads to bacon, egg, & cheese dishes; we have fresh quality food that works for everyone."

The trail also includes stops at Coffee House at Second & Bridge, which includes local roasters on its menu, as well as baked goodies made from scratch. The tour continues to High Brow Coffee & Tea, where leaf lovers can get a cup, too. Curio Brewing Co., Frothy Monkey, Just Love Coffee Cafe, Mama's Java, Southerner's Coffee, The Good Cup, and The Redbyrd Coffee Shop all make appearances on the trail as well.

The library at The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton Credit: Courtesy of The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

Interior of a Jr. Suite at The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton Credit: Courtesy of The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

One shop you can't miss on the trail? McGavock's Coffee & Provisions, a "European café brunch experience" located inside the Harpeth Hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. Inside, coffee-seekers can also snag a meal including omelets, pancakes, sandwiches, and salads, or even sip on a local craft beer for something different. And, just in case you're feeling full or in need of a coffee nap, you could always head upstairs and book one of the hotel's 119 well-appointed rooms that all sit just steps from the historic Franklin Square.

The hotel also offers a Coffee Ride package to help you explore the trail, which includes a welcome bag of McGavock's house blend, a coffee trail map and app, and a Pedego bike rental for two. To book, e-mail sales@harpethhotel.com and mention the package.

Coffee and a croissant from McGavock’s Coffee & Provisions at The Harpeth Hotel along the Coffee Trail in Franklin, Tennessee. Credit: Courtesy of Visit Franklin