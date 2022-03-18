Celebrity Chef Francis Mallmann Has a Private Island in Patagonia — and You Can Stay There

Of course, the greatest distraction at La Isla is the food — not only eating it but also watching it being made. Lunch might take six to eight hours to prepare, and while Mallmann still offers his guests sustainably sourced fish and meat, the stars of most meals are indisputably the plants. Late one morning I sat at a wooden table on a bench covered with a worn floral tapestry and watched three young chefs carefully hook pineapples and cabbages onto metal wires and hang them over the fire. Eventually the produce became creamy, soft, and smoky. Beets were baked in coals and then smashed on a massive griddle and drowned in olive oil and vinegar. I ate them in a delicious salad with goat cheese and slivers of toasted almonds. One chef sliced tomatoes and eggplants almost as thin as paper, stacked them together, then cooked them for hours, periodically lashing them with olive oil and sea salt. They were served with a flurry of lemon zest in what is the most refined take on ratatouille I've ever had. I made a note to bookmark this recipe in my copy of "Green Fire."