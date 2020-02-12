'Top Chef' Is Bringing the Ultimate Food Festival for Bravo Fans to Universal Studios Hollywood

Image zoom Nathaniel Chadwick

This March, Universal Studios Hollywood is rolling out its newest event, Bravo’s Top Chef Food & Wine Festival, putting park guests in the center of the action of this beloved cooking show. From March 19-20, a number of past Top Chef contestants will participate, including several from the upcoming Top Chef Season 17 – All Stars LA, which premieres on the first night of the festival.

During the festival, guests can sample dishes inspired by the series (which has won both Emmy and James Beard awards), watch season 17 contestants compete in “Quickfire Challenges,” check out panel interviews with other Top Chef alums, and buy themed merchandise. Guests will also receive a keepsake gift and a commemorative credential.

This festival is really all about the food, and the menu includes an exciting variety of foods inspired by global cuisines and the TV show. Guests can expect to try dishes like roasted red snapper with green tomato salsa verde, lechon with papaya pico di gallo, drunken doughnuts with champagne raspberry jam, yuzu aguachile with dragonfruit and avocado, and liquid nitrogen chocolate mousse.

This is a separately ticketed event, so parkgoers will have to purchase a special ticket (starting at $179) to enter, and only guests ages 21 and over can attend. VIP tickets, which include meet-and-greets and intimate experiences, are currently sold out, but parkgoers can still purchase general admission and day/night combination tickets on the Universal website. If you purchase day/night combination tickets, you can enter the theme park starting at 12 p.m. the day of the event. These tickets are $199, meaning you get almost a full day to enjoy the theme park for just $20 more.

Across the country, Universal Orlando will celebrate Mardi Gras this March. This festival features parades, Cajun cuisine, and more.