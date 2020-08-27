The Texas State Fair Will Have Drive-thru Weekends for Fried Food Fanatics

Technically, the Texas State Fair is canceled for 2020, but there will be a way to get your fried food fix.

According to the Dallas Morning News, executives for the Texas State Fair will be allowing small groups of people to Fair Park for pictures with Big Tex and drive-thru picnics with their favorite fair food.

In addition, the fair will only run on weekends in September and October, to keep crowds to a minimum. Normally, the fair attracts millions of visitors to the fairgrounds. This year, however, the fair is expecting 50,000 cars that will have to drive through the fair in order to pick up their favorite foods, including corn dogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, deep fried Oreos and more. Big Tex the 55-foot tall figure who is basically the mascot of the fair, will also be encouraging safety in the fair by wearing a face mask that is seven feet wide, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“It’s been an emotional time,” said Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas, to the Dallas Morning News. “We still wanted to find a way not only to continue to fulfill our non-profit mission but to keep the State Fair spirit alive.”

The drive-thru fair will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between Sept. 25 and Oct. 18, with exception of Oct. 10 due to the University of Texas vs. University of Oklahoma Red River Showdown game, according to the Dallas Morning News. The fair will also be open on Monday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 15. A photo-only drive-thru will also be open on Sept. 19 and 20. Fair hours will be between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event will be for specific times and must be bought in advance online. There are several different ticket packages available at different price points, which begin at $25 for a photo-only experience