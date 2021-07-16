NYC Restaurant Week Is Back for the First Time Since the Pandemic

After a long year and a half of canceled plans, one popular New York City event is back and ready for people to make some reservations.

NYC & Company announced on Monday that NYC Restaurant Week is returning for the first time since the pandemic began. Nearly 530 restaurants are offering more than 40 distinct cuisines in 75 neighborhoods across the city.

Sharing food from Mista Oh in Flatiron District, Manhattan Credit: Lanna Apisukh/Courtesy of NYC & Company

"NYC Restaurant Week returns once again this summer taking on new resonance as a celebration of the City's remarkable and resilient culinary community, and an opportunity to bring friends and family back together in support," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company, in a statement. "We are delighted to invite diners to make plans now to dine out often and experience the diversity of cuisines that make New York City the restaurant capital of the world. Accompanied with vibrant open streets and rich cultural activity returning across the five boroughs, the options this summer are endless and the time to visit is now."

Reservations are now open for lunches priced at either $21 or $39 and dinners priced at either $21 or $39 (inclusive of one entrée and at least one side based on your chosen restaurant's price points), as well as the option of an all-new Signature Dining Experience priced at $125

And if you're a pre-registered Mastercard holder, you can get an exclusive $10 statement credit on meals of $39 or more at your chosen restaurant, for up to $50 in rebates for the entirety of NYC Restaurant week. You can also have a chance to win 200,000 American Airlines AAdvantage Miles. In order to pre-register, visit the American Airlines NYC Restaurant Week website.

"Together with NYC & Company, we are excited to provide visitors and locals a unique way to return to the City and experience its world-class dining cuisine as the presenting sponsor of NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2021," said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard, in a statement. "Providing an exclusive Mastercard credit statement and partnering with American Airlines to give away AAdvantage miles, we hope to empower consumers to further explore their passion for food and travel."

Just in case you're not sure where you'd like to dine, the NYC Restaurant Week website has curated collections of restaurants that you can make a reservation for, from James Beard honorees to NYC classics or some perfect places for a date night.

Food from Fieldtrip in Long Island City, Queens Credit: Courtesy of Fieldtrip/Courtesy of NYC & Company

NYC Restaurant Week is part of NYC & Company's post-pandemic tourism recovery campaign, "It's Time for New York City," which is an effort to revive New York City's tourism and hospitality industry.

"Since its inception in summer 1992, NYC Restaurant Week has been a celebration of dining, bringing people together for a shared experience of food, drink, and camaraderie," said Tracy Nieporent, NYC & Company Restaurant Committee Chair Emeritus. "We now have a chance to recapture the collective experience as we continue to welcome diners back to New York City's restaurants."

NYC Restaurant Week takes place between July 19 through Aug. 22. To browse menus and make a reservation, visit the NYC Restaurant Week website.