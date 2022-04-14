And it's as good as it looks!

This NYC Bar Created a Boozy Version of Disney's Dole Whip — and We Scored the Recipe

The happiest dessert from the Happiest Place on Earth just made a trip to New York City, and it has had an adult-themed makeover.

A new bar on the city's Lower East Side is recreating the famous Dole Whip with a boozy twist as part of an innovative cocktail menu that brings the whimsy of Disney World to the Big Apple. The drink, which is crafted at Lullaby and has the signature frothy swirl, is served up with a healthy dose of rum and other liquor and topped off with a sprig of mint and some toasted coconut.

"In opening Lullaby, we wanted to create a place where people could have a high-caliber cocktail experience without taking themselves too seriously," Harrison Snow, a co-owner of Lullaby, told Travel + Leisure. "The Dole Whip portrays this sentiment perfectly; it's a way for us to bring a little nostalgia and childhood magic in the form of an expertly crafted boozy soft-serve."

The 40-seat bar first opened on March 10 intending to make fun and unfussy cocktails. Snow himself created the Dole Whip, which he serves in an iconic NYC paper coffee cup.

In addition to the pineapple cocktail, customers can try The Whiskey Drink, a creamy and herbal cocktail made with Abasolo Mexican Corn Whiskey, oloroso sherry, mascarpone, parsley, and lime, or the House Punch made with a rotating selection of flavors.

Of course, Lullaby isn't the first place to make a 21 version of the Dole Whip. A restaurant in Disney Springs introduced Dole Whip Frozcatos in 2019 made with vodka, Moscato wine, and the famous pineapple soft serve along with a Dole Whip Mimosa for brunch.

And in 2020, Disney released a recipe for its classic (and non-alcoholic) Dole Whip so fans could recreate the treat in their kitchens.

To make Lullaby's boozy Dole Whip at home, Snow shared his recipe with T+L.

Ingredients:

.25 oz Smith & Cross rum

1 oz Lemon Hart Blackpool rum

.25 oz Fernet Branca

.50 oz house coconut cream

.50 oz house sherry blend

.50 oz lime juice

3 drops of saline solution

Soft serve ice cream

Glassware: Paper coffee cup

Garnish: Mint Sprig and toasted Coconut

Instructions: Mix liquid and soft serve and shake with 3 cubes. Strain and pour into a paper coffee cup. Garnish with a mint sprig and toasted coconut.