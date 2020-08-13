Dunkin' Donuts Is Giving Away a Week-long RV Rental Filled With Coffee

Summer 2020 is all about the great American road trip. And sure, you could just pack up your car and go, but why not take your chances with entering to win an epic Dunkin’ fueled getaway instead?

In August, Dunkin’ Donuts announced its Refreshers RV giveaway, a week-long RV rental experience with enough caffeine to keep you buzzing for days on end.

As the company explained in a statement, the giveaway is inspired not only by America’s love of travel, but also by its new iced beverages, Dunkin’ Refreshers. So, of course, the entire RV will be decked out in Dunkin’-inspired décor and come with plenty of coffee accessories inside. That includes a Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker with Dunkin’ K-Cup pods and a gift card filled with enough cash to get Dunkin’ Refreshers all week long.

“People who have had their vacation plans canceled are looking for ways to break out of their familiar four walls and hit the reset button,” Drayton Martin, Vice President and Brand Stewardship at Dunkin’ said in a statement. “Just like the feeling of sipping our Dunkin’ Refreshers, we hope a week away in this one-of-a-kind RV helps provide a much-needed mental and physical refresh.”

The RV will be delivered to the lucky winner on Sept. 20. They will then have a week to go wherever they want with the van and even invite their friends, family, or quarantine pod to come along.

Those looking to win simply have to visit Dunkin’s Instagram page and screenshot the link from its RV Highlight. Then, the entrant will fill out the form and share it to their own Instagram page using the hashtag #DunkinRefreshSweepstakes on or before Aug. 16. This will count as their one and only entry.

Sorry to everyone living in Alaska and Hawaii, but the sweepstakes is only open to those living in the lower 48. The sweepstakes is also only open to those between the ages of 25 to 79 years old and you must have a valid driver’s license at the time of entry.