This Dream Job in California Wine Country Lets You Live on a Vineyard — and Pays $10,000 a Month

In 2021, Murphy-Goode Winery announced it was looking for someone to join its team in the dream role of shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr., so they could learn everything there is to know about the industry. It was, of course, known as "A Really Goode Job." In the end, two stellar candidates made the cut to fill the year-long position. But now, that year is up and the company is hiring for the role once again.

To apply for the role, potential candidates must create a short video introducing themselves and explaining what they would bring to Murphy-Goode Winery and what their dream job within the wine industry is. In the video, applicants are also encouraged to note why they want to work in the wine industry and why the company should hire them. Applicants then just upload the video to the official campaign website.

Women enjoying wine Credit: Courtesy of Murphy Goode

As the winery explained in a statement released to Travel + Leisure, "The dream job can be anything, from winemaking (even if you've never touched a wine grape in your life!) to hospitality, to finance and beyond." The videos must be uploaded by June 30.

Next, finalists will be announced in July and invited to Sonoma County for final interviews. The winner will be selected and announced in August. Once selected, the winner will begin their year-long gig with Murphy-Goode, including shadowing Ready. The Murphy-Goode team will then work with the winner to identify their passion area as noted in their application and create a role alongside the employee for the remainder of the year.

Women enjoying wine Credit: Courtesy of Murphy Goode

There are other perks beyond getting to learn a new trade. They include a $10,000 per month salary, vineyard-front rent-free living in the wine country town of Healdsburg, California, and a one-year supply of Murphy-Goode Wine.

"We hope to again see a diverse pool of candidates inside and outside the industry, in our backyard and beyond," Ready shared in the statement. "Living and working in this beautiful part of the world is a true gift, and we relish the opportunity to share that with someone who is passionate about breaking into wine."