DoubleTree by Hilton's Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Loved by Millions — and We Have the Official Recipe

Nothing captures the comforts of home like a warm chocolate chip cookie fresh from the oven. Which is maybe why the DoubleTree by Hilton has retained so many loyal fans with their version of the classic sweet treat. For years the hotels have been bringing you a taste of home while you're away, and now you can bring the DoubleTree by Hilton's classic chocolate chip cookie recipe home with you. For the first time, the company has released its recipe for the ooey-gooey delicious treats.

Hannah Walhout, a Travel + Leisure editor, makes these cookies when she wants a sweet sense of nostalgia. "DoubleTree cookies were the highlight of many family road trips growing up," she recalled. "Even in college, when the DoubleTree was the go-to for visiting parents, I would always insist on picking up my family members in the lobby so I could snag one."

Now, you can snag one at home with the recipe below, and help Walhout answer the burning question asked when leaving the DoubleTree in Claremont, California: "How do they always keep the chocolate chips so warm and gooey?!"

And once you've had your cookie fix, bust out your blender and make another classic Hilton recipe: the original Piña Colada, which was invented at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico back in 1954.

Until then, happy baking.

DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Makes 26 cookies

Ingredients

½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)

¾ cup plus 1 tbsp. granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ¼ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 ¼ cups flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

Pinch of cinnamon

2 2/3 cups Nestlé Toll House semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 ¾ cups walnuts, chopped

Directions

Cream butter, sugar, and brown sugar in a stand mixer bowl on medium speed for about two minutes. Add eggs, vanilla, and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about two minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl. With the mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don't overmix. Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts. Portion dough with a scoop (about three tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, about two inches apart. Preheat oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft. Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about one hour.