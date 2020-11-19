No Surprise: DoorDash Data Shows Comfort Food Was a Favorite This Year

The year 2020 was full of restaurant closures, social distancing, and quarantines, and Americans turned to comfort food to get through it, according to a study by DoorDash shared with Travel + Leisure.

The top ordered food for 2020 was chicken fingers and French fries, according to the delivery company’s State of Flavor Report, followed by fried chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, and chips and guac. For dessert, Americans ordered apple pie more than any other sweet, and got through their days stuck at home with iced coffees, which came in at No. 8 on the list.

“Comfort food made a comeback in a big way in 2020, providing relief and nostalgia during a truly challenging year," Jessica Lachs, DoorDash's vice president of analytics & data science, told T+L. "The comfort cravings have continued to grow since our mid year trend report, where we found that during the first half of the year, people craved comfort food over healthier options by over 30%.”

The report, which looked at orders through Oct. 31 as well as a national survey of 1,000 diners in November, found significant increases in orders for breakfast staples “Sausage Egg and Cheese on a Biscuit” and “Create Your Own Omelette,” as well as increased demand for sweets like carrot cake, cinnamon rolls, chocolate brownies, and caramel lattes (combining sugar and coffee seems like the perfect way to get through 2020 to us).

DoorDash also found customers trying to travel through their food orders with Taiwanese cuisine seeing the largest boost with an 807% increase from January through October, compared to the same time period last year. That was followed by French and Filipino food, which saw a 501% increase and a 313% increase, respectively.

For 2021, DoorDash predicts Americans are going to look to shed some quarantine pounds by choosing healthier and plant-based food, opting for increasingly popular items like black bean tacos and mushroom burgers.

And while DoorDash said 80% of Americans made a concerted effort to order local in 2020, that number is expected to grow even more for 2021.