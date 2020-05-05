How to Make a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Blue Milk Chai at Home (Video)

In mid-March, Disneyland and Disney World made the difficult decision to shutter park doors in order to keep guests safe. However, as more people entered quarantine in an attempt to stave off the spread of the coronavirus, Disney knew it had to do what it could to keep people smiling. That meant sharing some of its most delicious park food recipes so people could have a little taste of magic at home.

While Disney has already shared a few recipes — like its Dole Whip and Walt's very own homemade chili — none have been quite as special as sharing the coveted ingredients in the Blue Milk Chai.

Drinks get mixed at Oga's Cantina, a bar at Black Spire Outpost, during a sneak peek for invited guests of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The Star Wars themed land at Disney World officially opens on Thursday. Credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

As Movie Web explained, Blue Milk was first seen in the Star Wars movie, A New Hope: "The preferred beverage of Aunt Beru, Luke Skywalker can be seen drinking the tasty liquid on Tatooine before Stormtroopers light up his foster parents searching for a pair of droids."

While Disney is still keeping its blue and green cold milk recipes quite, for now, Movie Web and others pulled the recipe for the warm version, the blue milk chai, from the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook. Here's how to whip up the tasty Disney treat for yourself.

Food and Drink at Disney World's Star Wars Galaxy Edge Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Ingredients:

2 cups rice milk (or milk of your choice)

2 teaspoons arrowroot powder

1 blue butterfly pea tea bag

1 inch fresh ginger root, thinly sliced

pinch of ground cardamom

pinch of ground mace

1 to 2 tablespoons sugar, to taste

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, whisk together milk and arrowroot powder. Place over medium-low heat. Add the remaining ingredients to the pan and combine, whisking occasionally, until steaming. Let mixture steep about 5 minutes, until it is a rich blue color and smells strongly of spice. Remove from heat and strain into a mug. Enjoy right away.