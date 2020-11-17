Celebrate Friendsgiving This Year With Limited-edition Pizzas Inspired by Mickey Mouse and His Iconic Crew

Few friend groups are as iconic as Mickey Mouse and his motley crew, and now they’re looking to crash your Friendsgiving dinner with a playful spin on the menu. To celebrate this popular holiday, Disney teamed up with award-winning chef Roy Choi to create new, limited-edition pizzas inspired by Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto.

This Mickey & Friends(giving) offer will be available at Jon & Vinny’s in Los Angeles, Home Slice Pizza in Austin, Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn, Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia, and Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix. Each pizzeria will feature a specialty creation inspired by a different character, and those who preorder their Disney-fueled meal will receive their pizza in a colorful custom box, along with some stickers featuring the Sensational Six friends.

Credit: Courtesy of Disney

“I am so excited to host this ultimate pizza party mash-up for fans and friends to share this Friendsgiving together,” chef Roy Choi said in a press release. “I named one of my restaurants Best Friend because I live for that feeling when you’re just hanging out, having fun with your friends and nothing else in the world matters. I was able to team up with some of the best pizzerias in the U.S. to make some awesome recipes inspired by Mickey and his friends, and now, fans, too, can experience them with each other this holiday.”

Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Each pizza imitates the personalities of their characters. For example, Minnie’s pizza features her signature bow made out of parmesan, while Donald’s pie nods to his fiery temper with some spicy ingredients. Meanwhile, Daisy’s white pizza with salsa verde is elegant like her, Goofy’s pizza has a whacky mix of ingredients, and Pluto’s pie is a hearty mix of meat toppings — any dog’s dream.

Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Credit: Courtesy of Disney

These specialty pizzas will only be available for delivery or pickup on Nov. 21, and quantities are limited, so people are encouraged to preorder online. To keep the fun going long after the specialty pizzas are devoured, Disney has also announced collaborations with Williams Sonoma, American Eagle, Target, Eggie, Box Lunch, and Instant Pot to launch a new line of housewares and other products featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends.

Credit: Courtesy of Disney