This Fine Dining Restaurant in Disney World Has a $295 Pre-fix Menu, a Water Sommelier, and Royal-inspired Decor

An upscale side of magic once again awaits guests of Walt Disney World as the fine dining restaurant Victoria & Albert's recently reopened — with renovations fit for royalty.

"The opulence and elegance that are in every corner of the restaurant are part of what makes it so unique," the Disney Park Blogs explained of the restaurant located at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. For its revamp, its three dining rooms now embrace modern touches influenced by Queen Victoria's Platinum Jubilee celebration, accented with elaborate crystal chandeliers and embellished wall coverings.

Their pre-fix menu starts at $295 per guest with option to add wine pairings for additional $150. Wine pairings are from their collection of over 500 selections, as well as new zero-proof cocktail pairings and water pairings.

"Sommeliers on staff are there to guide you through this precisely curated collection and perfectly pair the flavors of the glass and plate," the blog post reads.

On-site sommelier Israel Perez — who has worked with Disney for over 20 years — is available to advise guests on water selections complementary to each course, with an official water pairing program anticipated to launch in the future.

Steven Diaz/Disney

The essence of the experience remains much the same with a series of multi-course, prix-fixe dining options showcasing "unrivaled flavors." Helmed by chef de cuisine Matthew Sowers, diners can choose from "ever-evolving menu" options, including the intimate Chef's Table.

Guests can expect savory flavors from all over the world including a Glacier 54 Toothfish with charred mushroom and sambal, carrot tikka masala with cilantro and puri bread, and heirloom tomatoes with gazpacho and 100-year balsamico.

Elevated dishes continue onto the dessert course with specialty sourced chocolates presented tableside with a sabayon crafted from Grand Marnier, Champagne, and Madagascar vanilla bean.

Advanced dining reservations are now available for bookings to the upscale eatery.