This Fine Dining Restaurant in Disney World Has a $295 Pre-fix Menu, a Water Sommelier, and Royal-inspired Decor

Welcome back to Victoria & Albert's.

By Carly Caramanna
Published on August 11, 2022
Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., is the culinary crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort.
Photo: Kent Phillips/Disney

An upscale side of magic once again awaits guests of Walt Disney World as the fine dining restaurant Victoria & Albert's recently reopened — with renovations fit for royalty.

"The opulence and elegance that are in every corner of the restaurant are part of what makes it so unique," the Disney Park Blogs explained of the restaurant located at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. For its revamp, its three dining rooms now embrace modern touches influenced by Queen Victoria's Platinum Jubilee celebration, accented with elaborate crystal chandeliers and embellished wall coverings.

Their pre-fix menu starts at $295 per guest with option to add wine pairings for additional $150. Wine pairings are from their collection of over 500 selections, as well as new zero-proof cocktail pairings and water pairings.

"Sommeliers on staff are there to guide you through this precisely curated collection and perfectly pair the flavors of the glass and plate," the blog post reads.

On-site sommelier Israel Perez — who has worked with Disney for over 20 years — is available to advise guests on water selections complementary to each course, with an official water pairing program anticipated to launch in the future.

Chef plating food dish
Steven Diaz/Disney

The essence of the experience remains much the same with a series of multi-course, prix-fixe dining options showcasing "unrivaled flavors." Helmed by chef de cuisine Matthew Sowers, diners can choose from "ever-evolving menu" options, including the intimate Chef's Table.

Guests can expect savory flavors from all over the world including a Glacier 54 Toothfish with charred mushroom and sambal, carrot tikka masala with cilantro and puri bread, and heirloom tomatoes with gazpacho and 100-year balsamico.

Elevated dishes continue onto the dessert course with specialty sourced chocolates presented tableside with a sabayon crafted from Grand Marnier, Champagne, and Madagascar vanilla bean.

Advanced dining reservations are now available for bookings to the upscale eatery.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Aerial view of illuminated cityscape, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States,
MGM Has Created the Dream High-roller Las Vegas Experience — Here's What It's Really Like
Couple Dining at Topolino's Terrace Riviera Resort
11 Tips for a Magical Disney World Honeymoon
Solage Auberge Resorts Collection-1
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Napa Valley
The planetarium dome at Alchemist. This universe is called Space.
14 of the Best Dining Experiences Around the World
A plate from the Rib Shack, a lolo in Grand Case
How This Stunning Island Became the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean
The summer garden at Hotel Jerome
This Chic Mountain Town Hotel Attracts Celebrities Every Ski Season — but Summer Is Its Best-kept Secret
Characters during breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace
These Are the Best Disney World Restaurants
Vegetarian-friendly travel trips
I'm a Vegetarian Who Has Traveled to More Than 50 Countries — and These Are the Food Trips I'd Take Again and Again
Afternoon tea at Claridge’s
The 9 Best Hotels Around the World for Afternoon Tea, From London to Mumbai
Aerial view of Vommuli Island
This Maldives Resort Has an Overwater Bar, a Beachfront Pizzeria, and an Exciting New Guest Chef Series
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
Spaceship Earth Beacon of Magic
The Ultimate Epcot Guide for a Magical Disney Vacation
Aerial view of a sail boat in front of Mortorio island in Sardinia. Amazing beach with a turquoise and transparent sea. Emerald Coast, Sardinia, Italy."t"n
12 Once-in-a-lifetime Trips to Book for 2022
Aerial view of Delamore Lodge
6 Gorgeous Lodges to Visit on a Road Trip Through New Zealand
Aerial Panoramic of Skaneateles Lake and Village
This New York State Region Is One of the Best Places to Go in 2022 — With Wineries, Waterfalls, and Charming Hotels
Disney Wish - Exterior
Disney Unveils Magical New Details About the Wish Cruise Ship