You should get paid for doing what you love.

Are You a Barbecue Expert? This Company Will Hire You to Test New Grilling Products

Grillmasters at home can finally showcase their smoking skills with this new dream job.

SeriouslySmoked, a website for all things grillers, smokers, and barbecue, is looking for a die-hard grilling aficionado to test out a wide range of products, including "grills, smokers, and a variety of utensils in the comfort of your home," in addition to other cooking methods.

If you live for charcoal, fire, and smoked meat, this is the job you've been waiting for.

The ideal candidate, of course, should love everything about barbecue, but also has a critical eye and a passion for new grilling technology so they can truly assess the best products out there.

A flare for putting on a show is also needed. "You should be able to flip a burger with one hand, whilst sipping on an ice cold drink with the other, so hand eye coordination is a key skill for this role," it says on the job description. "An added bonus would be an impressive selection of barbecue aprons."

Image zoom Credit: Cavan Images/Getty Images

"We're so excited to announce our new job opening as Head of Grillovation," said SeriouslySmoked's head of recruitment in a statement. "It's an incredibly important role, and we're excited to welcome whoever the lucky candidate is. We're sure they will have a fantastic time ensuring that America's barbecue is up to scratch for all the grill lovers out there."

The job will last one month, and, in exchange for their work, the chosen candidate will be able to keep the products they test.

All potential candidates must be over 21 and live in the U.S. The winner will be chosen by SeriouslySmoked and announced over social media. In order to apply, simply fill out an online form. Applications are open until April 30, 2021.

For more information or to apply for the position, visit the SeriouslySmoked website.