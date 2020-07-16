"Chefs at Home" is here to help you cook like a pro.

Celebrity Chefs Are Bringing Their Recipes to Pinterest so You Can Be a Better Home Cook

The coronavirus pandemic has truly changed our daily lives. Since mid-March, people around the world switched up their work routines, canceled travel plans, and, according to Pinterest, starting cooking at home a lot more often. As the social media site explains, searches for “easy at-home recipes” have increased 12-fold over the last few months. And because you’re searching for it Pinterest wants to help you become even more skilled in the kitchen with its new Chefs at Home series.

The series will give culinary fans a peek into the home kitchens of the country’s top chefs. There, chefs like Andrew Zimmern, Kwame Onwuachi, and Stephanie Izard will share their favorite dishes and how you can make them at home too.

But, Pinterest isn’t stopping at helping you improve your cooking skills. With the new program it’s also aiming to assist the restaurant industry too by donating $300,000 in free advertising to raise awareness and funding for the National Restaurant Association Educational Fund, Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants, No Kid Hungry, and Harlem Grown.

Want a taste of what’s to come? This week, Pinterest kicked off its series with Onwuachi’s curation celebrating Black chefs from home. Her curated recipes and Pins include lemon chickpea salad, rhubarb citrus upside-down cake, Chef JJ’s shoulder pork noodles, and her own recipe for peel-and-eat shrimp.

In week two of the series, Lucas Sin will share his favorite go-to snacks. Week three will see Kia Damon’s best breakfast recipes, while in week four Adiana Urbina will share her favorite comfort foods.