This Season's New Cookbooks Bring the World to Your Table

There's something in the autumn air that calls us to the kitchen. Calls us to cook meals that warm us, comfort us, and bring friends and family together.

This fall, some of the best chefs in the country — and the world — have cookbooks coming out, from Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli of NYC favorite Don Angie, recently awarded a Michelin star, to Virgilio Martínez of the celebrated restaurant Central, in Lima, Peru.

Cook up something special from this season's most anticipated releases and celebrate the vast world of food.

Italian American by Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli

Cover of the Italian American cookbook, featuring a rolled pasta dish in tomato sauce Credit: Courtesy of Clarkson Potter

Many dishes at Don Angie, the authors' Michelin-starred restaurant in New York's West Village, have taken Instagram by storm: tightly coiled pinwheel lasagna, for example, or a chrysanthemum Caesar salad hit with a Parmesan blizzard. Their new cookbook reveals the secrets behind these picture-perfect recipes — but more than that, it stakes its claim as a good old-fashioned red-sauce bible. With Jamie Feldmar; Clarkson Potter, October 26.

Black Food by Bryant Terry

Graphic colorful text cover of the Black Food cookbook Credit: Courtesy of 4 Color Books

"These pages offer up gratitude to the great chain of Black lives and to all the sustaining ingredients and nourishing traditions they carried and remembered," writes the James Beard Award–winning author, who is currently chef-in-residence at San Francisco's Museum of the African Diaspora. Each chapter uses recipes to illuminate a part of the Black experience: crispy cassava skillet cakes in "Motherland," Jamaican style ackee and callaloo patties in "Migrations." The book also features essays and art (even a playlist!) by Black creatives and scholars. 4 Color Books, October 19.

The Latin American Cookbook by Virgilio Martínez

Red and pink cover of The Latin American Cookbook, by Virgilio Martinez Credit: Courtesy of Phaidon Press

The Peruvian chef behind lauded Lima restaurant Central spent years carefully observing the staple dishes that unite the continent's varied cuisines, from stews (like Indio viejo in Nicaragua) to empanadas (like a Chilean version filled with wild mushrooms). "While the flavors may change from one place to another, these recipes are our shared identity," he writes. "Our commitment to making delicious things to eat unites us all." Phaidon, November 24.

Tarkari by Rohit Ghai

Cover of Tarkari, a cookbook by Rohit Ghai Credit: Courtesy of Octopus Books

The Punjabi chef behind some of London's best Indian restaurants (like the new Manthan, in Mayfair) proves that Indian cooking doesn't have to be synonymous with lengthy, complicated recipes. The flavorful vegetarian and vegan dishes — tarkari means "vegetable" in Urdu — come together quickly and offer seasonal adaptability. According to Ghai, balance, texture, color, and consistency are the four building blocks to Indian cooking; once you master those, the rest is play. Kyle Books, November 9.

