Grab some avocados and celebrate Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day with the Marriott Cancun Resort.

This Cancun Resort's 'Guac-a-thon' Will Teach You a Different Guacamole Recipe Every Hour

Wednesday, Sept. 16, marks two major holidays you need to know about: Mexican Independence Day in Mexico and National Guacamole Day in the United States. To honor the cross-cultural holidays Marriott Cancun Resort is livestreaming a chef making delicious guacamole every hour on the hour. Yes, my hungry, Mexico-loving friends, that means 12 hours of guacamole love.

Starting Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. EST, interested guests can tune in on the hotel’s Instagram, @MarriottCancun, at the top of every hour for the “guac-a-thon” featuring their expert culinary team. The team will even switch up their broadcasting locations each hour to give viewers a glimpse of the entire resort, including the hotel’s new Tulum-inspired SacBé Beach Shack.

The broadcasts will also include 12 distinct guacamole flavors ranging from traditional guac to "Guacamole Jimador" infused with tequila, and even varieties with shrimp, spicy peanuts, and Oaxaca grasshoppers.

Follow on Instagram to learn the resorts secrets, but even if miss the demonstrations we've got you covered. Check out three recipes the hotel shared with Travel + Leisure now so you can get a taste of Mexico no matter where you live.

Guacamole with fresh cheese:

14 oz fresh avocado

1 oz fresh cotija cheese

2 tablespoons to 1/4 cup of minced onion

2 tablespoons cilantro (leaves and tender stems), finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice or lemon juice

4 oz corn totopos

Directions: Using a fork, roughly mash the avocado in a bowl, add the onion, cilantro, fresh lemon juice, a pinch of salt and mix. Add the fresh cotija cheese on top and serve with the corn totopos (chips).

Guacamole with fried pork belly:

14 oz fresh avocado

1.4 oz fried pork belly crisps

2 tablespoons to 1/4 cup of minced onion

2 tablespoons cilantro (leaves and tender stems), finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice or lemon juice

4 oz corn totopos

Directions: Using a fork, roughly mash the avocado in a bowl, add the onion, cilantro, fresh lemon juice, a pinch of salt and mix. Place the fried pork belly crisps on top and serve with the corn totopos (chips).

Guacamole with roasted pepitas:

14 oz fresh avocado

1.4 oz roasted pepitas

2 tablespoons to 1/4 cup of minced onion

2 tablespoons cilantro (leaves and tender stems), finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice or lemon juice

4 oz corn totopos