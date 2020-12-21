Meghan Markle Has the Best Advice for Hosting the Holidays on a Budget

Before she was royal, Meghan was a blogger sharing life hacks for people like us.

Meghan Markle may have traded in her blogger title for a more regal one, but the tips she shared on her now defunct website, The Tig, will apparently live on forever. That’s because her blog was filled with truly evergreen life advice, like how to host a holiday gathering on a serious budget.

In 2015, the then-actress cThat advice included everything from how to decorate and what to serve to what to drink to stay merry, bright, and still have a few dollars left over for the new year. Here are a few of the best pieces of advice from her blog post, “My Guide To Hosting The Perfect Christmas With Friends.”

How to Decorate on a Budget

“Traditionally garland or magnolia branches are used to adorn a stairwell banister or mantle,” Meghan wrote. But, rather than deck all your halls, she suggested taking “this concept and trim the outline of a mirror or beautiful piece of artwork that is centrally located in your entry hallway or living room.”

How to Set a Budget-friendly Table

As Meghan noted, this same paired-down decor aesthetic can go for the tablescape too. “When creating a table-scape, keep it simple and crisp with an all white tablecloth, runner and napkins. Accent with gilded plates and napkin rings and use a stylish set of cutlery. All white flowers placed in the low vases are the perfect centerpiece.” Don’t want to break the bank on serving trays? Meghan suggested purchasing “silver serving trays, platters, nut bowls from flea markets or Etsy to add formality to hors d'oeuvres passing.”

How to Share Meal-making Responsibilities

In 2015, Meghan was all about that potluck life. “Have each of your friends bring a dish or cook together in the kitchen,” she wrote, which is excellent advice for those who want to save a little money on grocery bills and who wish not to spend the entire day cooking. “If you do not have a proper set-up, use your dining room table or kitchen counter as a buffet.”

How to Make Festive, Affordable Cocktails

As for what to drink and how to serve it, Meghan suggested using “mint julep cups or Moscow mule mugs as low vases instead of drinking mugs. Fill with savory herbs or all white florals.” She even shared her favorite cocktail recipe for an almond milk spiced holiday cocktail, which you can find below.

Almond Milk Spiced Holiday Cocktail

4 cups unsweetened almond milk (you can make your own by blending raw almonds with milk and straining it)

1 tsp of cinnamon + 1 tsp cardamom + 1tsp of powdered ginger

1/2 tsp of clove

6-8 dried dates soaked in water

your favorite bourbon

cinnamon sticks for garnish

Blend all ingredients (except the alcohol) in a powerful blender and then move to a small saucepan. Heat at a low temperature until heated and then add 4-6 oz into the pot depending on your friends' palates. Pour each drink and garnish with a cinnamon stick. If you prefer this drink cold, then omit the heating and shake it hard in a cocktail shaker and serve in champagne glasses with a cinnamon/sugar rim on the glass. Super pretty and equally delicious!

Want more tips? See Meghan’s entire blog post, which she also shared in Gazia, here.