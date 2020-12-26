You can make this iconic NYC dessert at home, and even have all the ingredients shipped to you from Goldbelly.

You’ve probably already mastered banana bread in quarantine, so why not level up by learning a recipe right from the professionals?

Goldbelly wants you to begin 2021 with a sugary sweet bang by taking a live “cook-along” with New York City’s famous Magnolia Bakery. And they don’t want to teach you to make any old dessert. Instead, they’ll show you how to make its number one bestseller: banana pudding.

“There are few treats more decadent or delicious than Magnolia Bakery’s legendary banana pudding,” Goldbelly explains of the live event. “This interactive event will feature a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition DIY Banana Pudding Kit featuring their classic banana pudding with fun mix-ins, like chocolate chips, confetti, and coconut!”

The class is set to be taught by Magnolia Bakery’s Chief Baking Officer, Bobbie Lloyd, who will lead students through creating the bakery’s “luxurious classic banana pudding, so you can recreate it anytime at home.”

Each DIY Banana Pudding Kit includes all ingredients needed for making the dessert, all packaged in a special box just for you. All you need to supply are bananas, heavy cream, and baking tools like a bowl and spoon or stand mixer.

Here’s how to join in the fun.

First, order your DIY Banana Pudding Kit by Monday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. Eastern. This will automatically enroll you in the exclusive Zoom event.

Then, before the start of class, you’ll receive your kit, which includes Vanilla Pudding Mix, sweetened condensed milk, Nilla Wafers, confetti, chocolate chips, coconut, and Magnolia Bakery instructions. The kit also includes an email with all the information you’ll need to join online for the class on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

There are a limited number of spots available for each event, so make sure to reserve your spot (or gift it to someone else) as soon as possible. Sign up for the baking fun here.