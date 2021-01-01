Learn How to Make Hattie B's Famous Nashville Hot Chicken at Home

The COVID-19 vaccine is most certainly giving us all hope that 2021 will be a better year than the last. However, we also know this vaccine will take quite some time to get to the general public, so we’ll all likely spend the first few months of the year continuing to hunker down at home. But, that’s okay because companies like Goldbelly are here to save the day and offer us plenty of at-home activities.

In January, the food delivery company is hosting a new Goldbelly LIVE! Cook-along, this time to teach students how to make the “Ultimate Hot Chicken Dip” with Hattie B’s Hot Chicken in Nashville, Tennessee.

“No conversation about the best Nashville-style hot chicken is complete without a serious mention of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken,” Goldbelly shared in a blog announcement. “Founded in Midtown Nashville in 2012, Hattie B’s is renowned nationally for its authentic Nashville hot chicken and people flock from all over the country to put their taste buds to the test. Chef Brian Morris, who helms the kitchen at this beloved establishment, has put together an incredible kit for the biggest game day weekend of the year, featuring a melty, cheesy hot chicken dip to feed a crowd.”

According to Goldbelly, the dip kit includes one whole slow-roasted Hattie B’s Hot Chicken (arrives trimmed and pulled), premium cheeses, fire-roasted pimentos, cream, butter, local applewood-smoked bacon, along with their hot chicken “crunchies,” and Kosher pickles. For those looking for a bit more, you can add Hattie’s B’s jumbo hot chicken wings for an extra kick.

To get in on the class, all you need to do is order your kit before Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET. This will automatically enroll you in the Zoom event. Then on Thursday, Feb. 4, you’ll receive your kit and all the information you need to join the Zoom class at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 5.

The class space is limited, so make sure to reserve your spot (or gift one to someone you love this holiday season) as soon as possible here.