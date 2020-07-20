Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Breville Nespresso Machines and Cuisinart Kitchen Appliances Are Over $200 Off in This Secret Sale Right Now

Nothing makes a kitchen more enjoyable to cook in than fancy appliances. Going to your local coffee shop for your morning latté is nice, but what about making your own cup at home with your professional espresso machine? Unfortunately, these fancy kitchen appliances aren’t always cheap — but sometimes, an amazing sale pops up that makes them affordable. For instance: An under-the-radar kitchenware sale is happening now on the designer discount site Gilt, and it includes major deals on big-ticket items like Breville Nespresso machines, Cuisinart appliances and skillets, and DeLonghi coffee makers.

The sale lasts until Thursday, and items are selling fast — so if you want to score up to $200 off a new Nespresso machine or a Cuisinart popcorn maker, you’re going to want to head over to Gilt and add your favorite items to your cart sooner rather than later.

If you’ve never shopped with Gilt before, it’s pretty simple, and it’ll help you save tons of money on designer products. The site offers flash sales on brands like Everlane, Longchamp, and even Gucci. All you have to do to take advantage of the markdowns is sign up for a free account with your email address. After that, you’ll receive daily emails about new discounts and flash sales on tons of fashion and apparel items for men, women, and kids, as well as home products.

Since this particular sale only lasts until Thursday, you won’t want to waste time sifting through the selection — so we put together a list of the best deals on kitchen finds from Breville, Cuisinart, and more.

You can check out our favorites, below, then head over to Gilt to make a free account and shop the sale before it’s gone.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Uno, gilt.com, $400 (originally $600)

Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus, gilt.com, $600 (originally $1,000)

DeLonghi Magnifica XS Compact Super Automatic Cappuccino, Latte, & Espresso Machine, gilt.com, $800 (originally $1,040)

Cuisinart 5.5qt Stand Mixer, gilt.com, $249 (originally $640)

Cuisinart 2-in-1 Ceramic Frittata Non-Stick Set, gilt.com, $26 (originally $70)

Cuisinart Popcorn Maker, gilt.com, $110 (originally $305)

Cuisinart 8” Open Skillet, gilt.com, $20 (originally $60)

Cuisinart 5.5 qt Precision Master Stand Mixer, gilt.com, $190 (originally $450)

Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother, gilt.com, $59 (originally $185)

Krups 12-Cup Moka Brew Filter Coffee Maker, gilt.com, $100 (originally $150)

Cuisinart Black Stainless 4 qt Casserole, gilt.com, $30 (originally $90)

Cuisinart 5.5 qt Saute Pan with Helper & Cover, gilt.com, $34 (originally $85)

WMF Perfect Plus Pressure Cooker Set, gilt.com, $190 (originally $425)

Cuisinart Valor Tea Kettle, gilt.com, $21 (originally $40)

Breville Sous Chef Peel & Dice, gilt.com, $500 (originally $750)