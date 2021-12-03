This Site Has the Best Gifts for the Home Chefs on Your List

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Truly elevating your kitchen skills requires the right equipment, and right now there is no brand focusing more on helping the home chef reach the levels of the pros more than Made In Cookware.

Known for its innovation in pans, Made In has expanded its product line over the last few years in a way that makes it the perfect go-to this holiday season for everyone on your list. Here are some choice gifts for all types of people in your life who need a kitchen and home upgrade.

For the Couple Finally Furnishing Their First Home: The Sous Chef 11-Piece Set

Made-In home cook and bakeware design by artisans Credit: Courtesy of Made-In

We've all built up our cookware piece by piece, but there's something to be said for a matching set that is as functional as it is complete. The 11-piece set includes their famous non-stick skillet as well as a carbon steel and stainless one, as well as a stock pot, sauté pan, and two sauce pans with lids, so you'll be able to outfit someone's new kitchen in style and substance.

For Your Parents Who Have Had the Same Teflon Pans Since 1995: 3-Piece Non-stick Set

Made-In home cook and bakeware design by artisans Credit: Courtesy of Made-In

Speaking of Made In's famous non-stick pans, this three-piece set is the best way to subtly nudge someone to swap out their lesser teflon for truly innovative and safe skillets. With 12", 10", and 8" sizes, they are all someone needs for their day-to-day range cooking.

For the Pizzaiola Still Perfecting Their Dough: Pizza Steel

Made-In home cook and bakeware design by artisans Credit: Courtesy of Made-In

A lot of us experimented with making bread this past year, but for the person in your life who has focused that experimentation on the alchemy of dough, sauce, and cheese, this pizza steel will help them take their slices to the next level. It is made from the same carbon steel as their famous skillets, so it gets ripping hot quickly and helps the crust bubble and puff up by the time the mozz melts. And at the size of a perfect Neapolitan pie, it's easy to store and take to the grill for even higher temperatures.

For the Cook Who Travels With Their Blades: Waxed Twill Knife Roll

Made-In home cook and bakeware design by artisans Credit: Courtesy of Made-In

I'll admit that I am the type who travels with my tools; when we spend a weekend out of the city near farms and local butchers, I don't trust an Airbnb to have sharp enough knives to take full advantage of the fresh produce and meat. But a nice, premium knife roll like the one Made In created in partnership with Austin-based leather company Tecovas is essential so you're not putting yourself and your family in danger of an errant paring knife poking through. This roll will keep all Made In knives and cooking utensils safe, secure, and accessible for your trip to the country.

For the Butcher: 9" Carving Knife

The perfect knife for someone who takes their proteins seriously, this carving knife is strong and agile, able to carve a turkey, debone a chicken, slice through skirt steak, and even take the skin off a fish filet. It's full tang and curved blade make it durable and sharp for many dinners, cookouts, and holiday feasts to come.

For the Cup o' Joe Lover: Coffee Mugs

Made-In home cook and bakeware design by artisans Credit: Courtesy of Made-In

Give someone in your life the license to ditch the free mugs they got at that one event or were given as a gag at a work holiday party, by gifting them these perfectly sized and sturdy mugs to match their bakeware set. Equally perfect for your morning egg nog latte and evening mulled wine.

For the Grain Bowl Zealot: Entrée Bowls

Made-In home cook and bakeware design by artisans Credit: Courtesy of Made-In

It's hard to find the right sized bowl for an evening meal; you need one bigger than the ones used for cereal but not as massive as the ones used to toss a dinner party's worth of Caesar salad. These Entree Bowls are perfect for the person who loves constructing a supper salad, making a bowl of Bolognese, or attempting the viral salmon rice.

For the Bivalve Fanatic: Oyster Shucker

Made-In home cook and bakeware design by artisans Credit: Courtesy of Made-In

Small but mighty, this knife is perfect for the amateur and the professional oyster shucker in your life. The pointed blade and walnut handle make it look simultaneously classic and modern, and it feels comfortable in your hand, dozen after dozen.

For Everyone Ever: The Wooden Spoon

Made-In home cook and bakeware design by artisans Credit: Courtesy of Made-In