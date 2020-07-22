The Food & Wine Classic Is Bringing Celebrity Chef Cooking Demos Right Into Your Kitchen

For nearly 40 years Food & Wine has celebrated the best in the business at the Food & Wine Classic. Though this year’s in-person event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is one small silver lining: you can still participate at home with the virtual Food & Wine Classic at Home.

On Thursday, July 23 at 4 p.m. ET, some of the most famous chefs in the world — including Martha Stewart, Ayesha Curry, and Kwame Onwuachi — will go online for demonstrations, pairing lessons, and more. The event, the magazine explained, will also raise funds for some truly amazing causes, including the Jacques Pépin Foundation, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Southern Smoke Foundation, Wholesome Wave, and World Central Kitchen. Want to help? Donations are currently being collected directly on the event’s Facebook page.

Registering and participating in the online event is completely free, so head over and pop in your information after checking out the lineup of speakers below. And, if you really want to be prepared, you could pick up a few of the wines used in the virtual pairing lessons so you can follow along at home, too.

Cooking Demonstrations

Ayesha Curry: Banana Fritters with Rum Sauce

Stephanie Izard: Crumpets with Chorizo Maple Syrup and Fresh Blueberries

JJ Johnson: Gullah Shrimp Burgers

Kristen Kish: Ricotta and Parmesan Gnudi

Kwame Onwuachi: Turn' Cornmeal with Seared Snapper and Sauce Creole

Jacques Pépin: Steak Grandma

Martha Stewart: Martha-Rita and Peach Pavlova

Wine Pairings

Anthony Giglio: Summer Sippers SmackDown

Ray Isle: Perfect Pizza Wines

Beer Pairing