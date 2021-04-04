Your Mom Could Win a Luxury Vacation and Chance to Teach a Cooking Class at Vermont’s Best Culinary Resort

There's nothing quite like mom's cooking, and The Essex, Vermont's Culinary Resort & Spa, knows it. That's why the resort is on the hunt for the best mom chefs as part of its Mom Makes It Best cooking contest.

On April 5, 2021, the resort is launching the month-long program that will welcome nominations of moms everywhere for a chance to win a starring role at its on-site Cook Academy along with a four-night getaway to the Vermont retreat located on 18 acres of gorgeous New England land nestled between the Green Mountains and Lake Champlain.

"Being a mom is the hardest job out there," Mike McNeill, general manager of The Essex, shared in a statement. "Women can carry the weight of the world, even more so over this last year with all the new challenges and added stress of a pandemic: working in or out of the home and keeping our families and communities running. This Mother's Day, we want to celebrate everything they bring to the table — figuratively and literally. As a culinary-focused travel destination, The Essex is all about great food. But there's just something about the food moms make that will always taste better than anything you can order in a restaurant. With our Mom Makes It Best contest, we're excited to honor those mom-made dishes and all the value these amazing women add to our lives."

Following the nominations, the resort's panel of culinary experts, including the property's executive chef, executive sous chef, chef de cuisine, and pastry chef, will select one winner for baking and one for cooking.

restaurant area in The Essex, Vermont’s Culinary Resort & Spa Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Essex, Vermont’s Culinary Resort & Spa

The winners will be invited to The Essex to guest teach a class alongside one of the resort's professional instructors. Don't worry, there will be plenty of "vacation" time in there too as the prize not only includes four nights accommodations for two at The Essex, it also includes dinner for two at The Essex's award-winning Junction restaurant, one Cook Academy class for two (including classes like knife skills, sushi making, cake decorating, and Sunday brunch), and one 50-minute treatment at Spa at The Essex.