Celebrate National Pasta Month Over Virtual Dinner With 'Modern Family' Star Eric Stonestreet

'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet is ready to talk all things cooking and travel over pasta with a lucky contest winner.

The actor who recently told Travel + Leisure all about his love for cooking — with his favorite meal to make being shells and burrata — is teaming up with pasta and sauce brand Raos Homemade to celebrate National Pasta Month in October.

“I've always had a passion for cooking," Stonestreet recently told Travel + Leisure. "I have very vivid memories of making my parents dinner. One of the first things I ever made for them was a steak sandwich.”

Of the pasta dinner, Stonestreet said, it “gives me the opportunity to connect with people. I always say I didn't go to acting school, per se, I went to people school."

To enter the contest, titled “Make Every Day Delicious,” fans need to submit a video online up to two minutes long between Sept. 20 and Sept. 30 talking about why they love to cook at home. The winner will be chosen in October — just in time to celebrate National Pasta Month.

The lucky winner will receive a Rao’s Superior Collection basket, complete with enough pasta, sauces, and more goodies to cook a feast, as well as have dinner with Stonestreet over Zoom in October with up to five family or household members.

In addition to the grand prize, Rao’s will give away five Deluxe Gift Baskets to the runners up.

Stonestreet, who usually lives in Los Angeles, moved back to Kansas City in May, looking for more space as he hunkered down, and was inevitably forced to cancel travel plans due to COVID-19.

Following the wrap of "Modern Family," Stonestreet told us he was excited to explore the world, jumping on a plane or hitting the road whenever the mood struck.

“I wanted to see more of the national parks, I have a desire to go back to Italy,” he said, but added that he'll wait until travel restrictions are lifted in order to be a “responsible citizen.”

“I definitely want to get back out there and travel,” he said. “I love road trips — road trips are one of my favorite things. And it feels like we can do that pretty safely.”

When he does eventually travel again, Stonestreet has one great tip: “Pack as light as you can, be a good planner when you think about your outfits, and think about what you need.”