Disney Just Shared Its Delicious POG Recipe so You Can Have Hawaii in a Glass

We may be moving into winter here in the northern hemisphere, but it appears Disney is firmly holding on to summer.

In early November, the Disney Parks blog shared its coveted recipe for POG juice, a longtime Hawaiian favorite that the park serves in the newly reopened Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

“This recipe is a quick and easy mix and a great morning pick-me-up,” the Disney blog explained. “It’s bursting with tropical flavors and will make you feel like you’re relaxing on the sandy beaches of Hawai’i. Add in a paper umbrella and an orange slice garnish for the ultimate tropical experience! Aloha!”

According to Beat of Hawaii, “POG” stands for “passion fruit, orange, and guava.” It’s a popular island drink that’s been around for some 50 years. The drink, it noted, was reportedly created by food product consultant Mary Soon, who worked at Maui’s Haleakala Dairy.

It’s still an extremely popular drink in Hawaii and is even sold by the carton in some grocery stores, but it can be rather hard to come by on the mainland. And that’s where Disney’s recipe comes in. Don’t worry, it’s extremely easy to follow.

POG Breakfast Juice from Walt Disney World Resort and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Makes 12 cups

Ingredients:

4 cups passion fruit juice

4 cups orange juice

4 cups guava juice

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a 1-gallon pitcher. Serve over ice in tall glasses.