Disney Just Shared Its Delicious POG Recipe so You Can Have Hawaii in a Glass
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa just gave Disney fans around the world a sweet recipe for its popular juice.
We may be moving into winter here in the northern hemisphere, but it appears Disney is firmly holding on to summer.
In early November, the Disney Parks blog shared its coveted recipe for POG juice, a longtime Hawaiian favorite that the park serves in the newly reopened Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.
“This recipe is a quick and easy mix and a great morning pick-me-up,” the Disney blog explained. “It’s bursting with tropical flavors and will make you feel like you’re relaxing on the sandy beaches of Hawai’i. Add in a paper umbrella and an orange slice garnish for the ultimate tropical experience! Aloha!”
According to Beat of Hawaii, “POG” stands for “passion fruit, orange, and guava.” It’s a popular island drink that’s been around for some 50 years. The drink, it noted, was reportedly created by food product consultant Mary Soon, who worked at Maui’s Haleakala Dairy.
It’s still an extremely popular drink in Hawaii and is even sold by the carton in some grocery stores, but it can be rather hard to come by on the mainland. And that’s where Disney’s recipe comes in. Don’t worry, it’s extremely easy to follow.
POG Breakfast Juice from Walt Disney World Resort and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa
Makes 12 cups
Ingredients:
- 4 cups passion fruit juice
- 4 cups orange juice
- 4 cups guava juice
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together in a 1-gallon pitcher. Serve over ice in tall glasses.
Seriously, that’s it. However, you could always choose to remix the recipe just a bit. Delish recommends adults pour in just a touch of champagne for a Friday night kick. Those not of legal age or choosing not to imbibe can always pour in a touch of sparkling water for a sparkling beverage too. Whatever you do, it’s okay, because the sweet taste of this drink will indeed help you forget it’s freezing outside, even for just a moment.