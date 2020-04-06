18 Italian Hotel Chefs Share Their Favorite Recipes to Help You Get a Taste of Italy at Home

Ah, Italy. The mere sound of the word is enough to make you daydream of la dolce vita. There's an irresistible pull from all corners of the country, from the colorful villages cascading down cliffs to the undulating green hills dotted with vineyards to the sparkling beaches blessed with golden sand and secluded coves for swimming. Among the nation's many alluring attributes — charming architecture, beautiful art, fascinating history — is its food, which has drawn visitors in droves, and even inspired countless cookbooks and songs. Every bite feels like a sacred moment.

And one of the best things about Italy's cuisine is that it's not too difficult to bring a taste of the Boot to your own kitchen. For proof, we turned to 18 Italian hotel chefs to share their favorite recipes. Recreate these dishes at home now, then try them firsthand on your next trip to Italy.

Tuscan Bread and Tomato Soup

Luigi Incrocci, Executive Chef of Il Giardino Restaurant at Sina Villa Medici in Florence

Tuscan Bread and Tomato Soup Credit: Courtesy of Alfredo Dionisi

"This bread and tomato soup is one of the most traditional Tuscan dishes. It has peasant origins and very simple ingredients. Today, it's no longer considered 'poor man's food' and doctors and dieticians recommend it as a healthy dish."

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

1 kg. ripe tomatoes

350 gr. Tuscan bread, sliced

20 leaves basil, chopped into thin julienne strips

150 gr. Tropea onions, chopped

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Vegetable broth, as required

Instructions

Wash the tomatoes and plunge them into boiling water for a few seconds.

Remove the skins and put through a food processor.

In a saucepan, heat three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and the chopped Tropea onions.

Add the broth and let it simmer until the onion is soft. (The broth can be dosed by eye, depending on how much is desired.)

Add the tomatoes and raise the heat.

Cook for five minutes to allow the sauce to thicken slightly. Add the salt and pepper to taste.

Add the thinly sliced bread and chopped basil into thin julienne strips.

Lower the heat and mix well, making sure the soup does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

Keep adding hot broth, stirring regularly for 30 to 40 minutes or until the soup has a nice, smooth consistency.

Tortellini in Brodo di Cappone (Tortellini in Chicken Stock)

Silvia Grossi, Chef at Il Salviatino in Florence

Tortellini in Brodo di Cappone Credit: Courtesy of Chef Silvia Grossi, Il Salviatino

"I was born in Modena, and my childhood was full of traditional dishes from my region — lasagne, tortellini, maccheroni al ragu, tagliatelle, zampone, cotechino — too much, too good. But my favorite recipe is tortellini in brodo di cappone. I started learning how to make tortellini when I was just five years old with my grandmother. I had to climb on the kitchen counter and tried and tried to make the shape of the tortellini. I remember being very happy when, after trying several times, I could get somewhat close to what the tortellini should look like. I was so proud to put my tortellini close to the perfect ones made by my grandmother. Now I know how to do them, and on Christmas day, when my family is all together, the tortellini is never missing from our table — handmade, one by one, like a long time ago."

Ingredients

For the Tortellini

7 oz. white flour

2 whole eggs

Pinch of salt

For the Tortellini Filling

5 oz. minced pork meat

3 tbsp. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 tbsp. breadcrumbs, toasted

2 oz. mortadella, finely minced

2 oz. Parma ham, finely minced

1 egg yolk

Salt, pepper, and nutmeg

For the Capon (or Chicken Stock)

1 capon (or whole chicken), about 2 lbs.

3.5 oz celery, chopped

3.5 oz. carrots, chopped

2 white onions cut in half

Water, salt, and bay leaves

Instructions

Mix all the tortellini ingredients together to form a dough. Cover and put the mixture in the fridge for two hours.

Cook the minced pork in a pan with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Let it cool in a colander to eliminate the liquid that will form. In a bowl, mix with the rest of the filling ingredients.

Cut the chicken into four large pieces. In a big pot, add all the ingredients together and boil slowly for four to five hours.

Remove the pasta dough from the refrigerator. Stretch the dough until it's fine and cut it into one-by-one-inch squares.

Put some filling in the center. Fold into a triangle, being careful to seal the edges well, then turn the first corner until you catch the other. Push to close.

When the tortellini and stock are ready, boil them for three to four minutes.

Add just a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Tuscan Gnocchi

Alessandro Manfredini, Chef at Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa in Lucca

Tuscan Gnocchi Credit: Courtesy of Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa

"Growing up in Barga with my family, gnocchi was one of those classic recipes that brought all of us together. It's one of the first dishes I learned to make as a child. Simply put, to me, a plate of gnocchi feels like home."

Ingredients

2 lbs. potatoes

1 egg

10 oz. flour

Salt, to taste

Instructions

In a large pot, boil potatoes (skin on) with just enough water to cover them. Boil for about 20 minutes, or until fork tender.

Once cooked and cool enough to handle, peel the potatoes and mash them. Mix in the egg and salt, followed by flour. Mix until you reach a dough-like consistency.

Shape small portions of the dough into long "snakes." On a floured surface, cut the dough into cubed pieces. Use a fork to gently imprint lines. (This helps the gnocchi hold more sauce.)

Gently shake away any excess flour and place gnocchi in a large pot of salted, boiling water. Cook gnocchi until they float to the top, about two to four minutes. Gently remove the gnocchi with a slotted spoon; drain very well.

Toss them a saucepan with your favorite Italian sauce and cook together for about two minutes. Buon appetito!

Zucchini Blossoms Stuffed With Ricotta, Taleggio, and Black Olives

Fabio Ciervo, Executive Chef of Il Giardino Ristorante at Hotel Eden in Rome

Zucchini Blossoms Stuffed With Ricotta, Taleggio, and Black Olives Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Eden

"Ingredients are key, especially the freshness of the flowers. It's a simple and light recipe with a very delicate flavor. In addition, zucchini flowers are only available in the spring, and this is the perfect season to enjoy the simplest things, at home."

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

16 zucchini blossoms

280 g. ricotta

25 g. black olives

80 g. Pachino cherry tomatoes, chopped

Extra virgin olive oil

100 g. DOP taleggio cheese, diced

Pinch of dried oregano

Chervil, for garnish

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 140 degrees. Place the ricotta cheese in the oven for about one hour to make it a bit drier.

Mix the ricotta and taleggio cheese in a bowl using a wooden spoon. Add some salt and pepper and mix it with about 15 grams of black thinly chopped olives. (Taggiasche olives from the Liguria region, which are small and sweet, are recommended.)

Wash the zucchini blossoms and dry them carefully. Fill a piping with the cheese mixture and partially stuff the blossoms. Fold them up to create a small pocket shape.

Place the zucchini blossoms in a Pyrex dish and put it in the heated oven for a couple of minutes in order to warm up the ricotta cheese and let the blossoms gently cook.

Cook the half-chopped Pachino tomatoes in a pan with a little olive oil, salt, pepper, and dried oregano on high heat. Add the remaining black-stoned olives and let them cook for few seconds.

Place the zucchini blossoms in a fan-shaped arrangement on the plate, and add the cooked tomatoes and olives in the middle. Garnish the dish with some chervil leaves and zucchini blossoms julienne. Drizzle a little bit of olive oil on top.

Mare e Monti (or Sea and Mountains)

Andrea Antonini, Executive Chef of Imago at Hotel Hassler in Rome

Mare e Monti or Sea and Mountains Credit: Courtesy of Hassler Roma

"Mare e Monti, meaning sea and mountains, is a typical Italian dish. As the name suggests, the flavors of this dish are a combination of ingredients from the mountains (such as mushrooms) as well as the sea (such as prawns). It's a quick recipe. I created my own take on this traditional Italian recipe, which is typically a pasta dish, without any carbs. I replaced the pasta with mushrooms. The dish still looks like it's served with pasta, but the base is actually made from mushrooms."

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

400 gr. cardoncelli mushrooms

300 g. gobbetti shrimp

100 g. butter

Parsley, to taste

Porto wine, to taste

Brandy, to taste

Paprika, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Oregano, to taste

Lemon, to taste

1 spoon lemon juice

1 lemon peel

Seasonal herbs

Instructions

For the aromatic butter blend the butter, parsley, Porto wine, brandy, paprika, pepper, oregano, and lemon in a stand mixer.

For the bisque, toast 250 gr. of mushrooms with the prawns' shells and heads. Simmer with brandy. Add ice and let it simmer for three hours. Filter and reduce.

Cut 150 gr. of mushrooms into julienne strips.

Clean the prawns, then sear them in a pan.

Put julienne mushrooms in a pan with water, just enough to soften them.

Add the bisque. Add the aromatic butter. Finish with a spoon of lemon juice and a lemon peel.

Serve in a soup plate, then add the prawns on top. Garnish with herbs.

Linguine alla Puttanesca

Matteo Temperini, Executive Chef at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany

Linguine alla Puttanesca Credit: Matteo Temperini

"I love this simple and traditional Italian dish. Growing up, my mother prepared this for me often in the summer, and it reminds me of my childhood and those beautiful, cheerful summer days. Today, I cook it for my son, hoping he will remember it when he is older the way I do."

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

400 gr. linguine pasta

1 garlic wedge

2 anchovy filets

20 gr. capers

50 gr. parsley, minced

400 gr. cherry tomatoes

40 gr. extra virgin olive oil

Chili pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

20 gr. olives (taggiasche olives recommended, but not necessary)

Instructions

Brown the garlic, anchovies, capers, and chili pepper with olive oil in a pan.

Add sliced cherry tomatoes and cook for two to three minutes. In the meantime, cook the pasta al dente in salted water. Drain well and pan fry it in the creamy sauce.

Add the parsley and olives. Serve.

Pasta With Zucchini and Prawns

Salvatore Bucceri, Chef at Hotel Villa Carlotta in Taormina

Pasta Zucchini with Prawns Credit: Courtesy of Courtesy of ANDREA QUARTUCCI

"This spaghetti with zucchini and prawns is a tasty and elegant Italian seafood pasta recipe. It's simple and takes no time at all to prepare. Zucchini is a great summer vegetable — Italians use this vegetable (which is actually botanically a fruit) in soup, frittatas, fritters, and pasta, like this one. This dish is light and summery — it doesn't have a lot of sauce. However, the ingredients meld together to coat the pasta with lots of flavor. You can also eat it cold as a pasta salad. I added some peperoncino to give the dish a bit of a kick, but if you don't like your food spicy, you can leave it out."

Ingredients

400 g. (14 oz.) spaghetti or other pasta tubes, like penne or paccheri

400 g. (14 oz.) prawns or shrimp (this recipe uses frozen prawn tails)

3 or 4 zucchini

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 tbsp. capers

2 or 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

½ glass white wine

½ tsp. peperoncino flakes (or 1 tsp. fresh peperoncino, chopped)

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 handful fresh parsley (optional)

Instructions

Clean and peel two-thirds of the prawns, removing the heads if they are whole. Keep one-third whole.

Wash the zucchini, remove the ends, slice them finely with the help of a knife or mandolin. Cut the slices in half.

In a large frying pan or iron skillet, heat two to three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil with the chopped garlic and peperoncino for a minute.

Add the prawns and capers to the pan, and cook for five minutes, until the prawns change color. Add the white wine and let the alcohol evaporate. Add the zucchini and ½ cup of water. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cover with a lid and simmer until the zucchinis are cooked (about 10 minutes). Stir with a wooden spoon from time to time.

In the meantime, boil water for the pasta. Add salt once it starts to boil and bring to the boil again. Cook the pasta until al dente.

Drain the pasta and add it to the pan with the zucchini and prawns. Stir everything together and serve immediately with some extra peperoncino or chopped parsley, if desired.

Saffron Risotto With Golden Leaf

Osvaldo Presazzi, Executive Chef of Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como

Saffron Risotto with golden leaf Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

"This is the signature dish of Gualtiero Marchesi, the 'Father of Italian cuisine.'"

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

320 gr. Carnaroli rice

20 gr. grated Parmesan

100 gr. butter

½ gr. saffron in pistil

1 ltr. meat broth

1 glass white wine

Salt

Instructions

Soak the saffron in a glass of hot broth, enough that it is fully immersed.

In a saucepan, fry 20 g. of butter. Add the chopped onion and cook for a few minutes. Blend with the white wine to cool and filter through a colander, removing the onion.

Prepare the butter cream with the acid liquid and 60 g. of softened butter at room temperature.

In another saucepan, toast the Carnaroli rice with the remaining 20 g. of butter for a couple of minutes. Add in the white wine and let it evaporate.

Pour the broth to cook the risotto every time it dries. Halfway through cooking, add the saffron stigmas. Once cooked, keep the risotto on the wave (soft), so not too dry.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Martin Vitaloni, Executive Chef at Grand Hotel Victoria in Menaggio

"I created the dish on Lake Como. I wanted to give the carbonara sauce a new texture — a particular lightness — but without betraying the flavor, so I used the siphon to obtain this result. The idea came to me when I was in the gym — I don't know why. I was happy that all the customers from all over the world appreciated it: Italians because it was unusual and not traditional; foreigners because the taste was original, but the shape unconventional."

Ingredients

100 gr. spaghetti di Gragnano

25 gr. butter

20 gr. pecorino cheese

5 gr. black pepper

30 gr. guanciale

For the Carbonara Sauce

300 gr. egg yolk

80 gr. milk cream

20 gr. guanciale (bacon) fat

Instructions

Chop the guanciale and brown it in a pan until it is crisp. Set it aside and keep the fat.

For the carbonara sauce, simply add the egg yolks to the cream, and add the bacon fat. Adjust the salt and put the mixture in the siphon, loading it with the whipped cream cartridge. Keep the siphon warm, ideally at 65 degrees Celsius.

Cook the pasta in boiling, salted water until al dente. Sauté it in a pan with butter and pecorino cheese. Add the pepper and take care not to form lumps.

Plate the pasta and finish it with the siphon of carbonara sauce and the bacon crumble.

Ricotta and Spinach Fiorentina Gnocchi With Tomato Sauce

Daniele Sera, Executive Chef of Tosca at Belmond Castello di Casole in Tuscany

Ricotta and Spinach Fiorentina Gnocchi With Tomato Sauce Credit: Courtesy of Belmond

Sera shares his recipe for his childhood favorite, gnudo di ricotta alla Fiorentina (ricotta and spinach Fiorentina gnocchi with tomato sauce), which his Florentine mother prepared weekly for family gatherings.

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

1 cup spinach

1 ½ cups ricotta cheese

1 shallot, finely chopped

¼ cup flour

3 egg yolks

1/8 cup parmesan cheese

¾ cups red tomatoes, peeled and finely cut

1 yellow onion, chopped

Basil leaves

2 garlic cloves, chopped

6 tbsp. butter

Extra virgin olive oil

Nutmeg powder, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Finely chop up onion and garlic and brown in a saucepan with extra virgin olive oil.

Add in the tomatoes, previously peeled and finely cut; add the basil and cook for 40 minutes.

Finely chop the shallot and lightly brown in a pan with oil. Add the spinach, which you will have previously boiled, cooled down in water and ice, squeezed, and finely chopped with a knife.

Turn off the stove. Add the ricotta cheese, which you will have previously dried up in the oven at 110 degrees for one and a half hours. Add the egg yolks, flour, and parmesan, and season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Mix.

Prepare small gnocchi balls with the mixture.

Fill a saucepan with water, add salt, and bring to the boil. Cook the gnocchi for three minutes, drain, and place them in a pan with melted butter.

To serve, place the tomato sauce gently on the plate and add the gnocchi.

Tubetti Pasta With Garden Vegetables, Sicilian Pecorino, and Raspberry Powder

Roberto Toro, Chef at Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo in Sicily

Tubetti Pasta With Garden Vegetables, Sicilian Pecorino, and Raspberry Powder Credit: Courtesy of Belmond

Chef Roberto Toro shares his personal interpretation of the traditional Sicilian dish of tubettini alle verdure e pecorino, which can be easily recreated at home.

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

1 1/3 tubetti pasta

¼ cup onion

1/8 cup celery

1/8 cup carrot

1/8 cup asparagus

2 tsp. chicory

3 tsp. fresh broad beans

4 zucchini blossoms

1 tsp. wild fennel

¼ cup grated Sicilian pecorino cheese

2/3 cups raspberries

Instructions

For the Vegetable Stock

Roast celery, carrots, and onions in a pot with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Add eight cups of water.

Cook on slow heat for approximately one and a half hours. Strain and keep it warm.

For the Raspberry Powder

Place the raspberries on a baking sheet with baking paper. Bake at 100 degrees for 24 hours until dehydrated. Blend and strain.

For the Plate

Clean the asparagus and chicory, then cut the first into rounds and the second into small strips.

Wash and shell the broad beans, clean the zucchini blossoms and remove the pistil, and wash and mince the wild fennel.

Mince 10 gr. of onion and roast in a pan with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Add the pasta and cook as if it were risotto for nine minutes, adding the vegetable stock a bit at a time. Halfway through the nine minutes, add the cleaned and cut vegetables and keep cooking.

Turn off the heat, and cream everything with the grated Sicilian pecorino cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Place the pasta on a plate and sprinkle with the raspberry powder.

Ligurian Pesto Sauce With Trofie Pasta

Corrado Corti, Chef of La Terrazza at Belmond Hotel Splendido in Portofino

Ligurian Pesto Sauce With Trofie Pasta Credit: Courtesy of Belmond

Chef Corti is devoted to Ligurian traditions, including linguine with his fresh pesto sauce. While he focuses on only using fresh, local ingredients, chef Corti shared the below recipe to recreate the dish at home.

Ingredients

1 ¼ cup basil leaves

¾ cup pine nuts

½ tsp. garlic

3/5 cup extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of sea salt flakes

½ cup parmesan cheese

¼ cup pecorino cheese

Trofie pasta

Instructions

Use a mortar to grind the garlic (without the heart), sea salt flakes, pine nuts, and basil (before adding, remove the stems, wash, and dry well).

Mix all with pecorino cheese, parmesan cheese, and extra virgin olive oil in a food processor.

Bring water to a boil and cook the pasta. Drain well.

Toss the cooked pasta with the mixture and serve with additional parmesan cheese on top.

Chicken With Bell Peppers

Michele Ferrara, Chef at J.K. Place Roma in Rome

Chicken With Bell Peppers Credit: Courtesy of JK Place Hotel Roma

"The recipe revisits a dish I am really fond of: chicken with bell peppers. It his historically considered a 'poor dish' yet it extremely rich of flavors."

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

For the Chicken

2 organic chickens (250 gr. or 8.8 oz. each)

For the Side

1 red pepper

8 fresh spring onions

For the Basil Oil Preparation

200 gr. (or 7 oz.) fresh basil

Extra virgin olive oil (500 ml.)

For the Butter and Rosemary Sauce

2 kg. (or 7.5 oz.) chicken bones

3 carrots

3 golden onions

2 garlic cloves

1 bunch rosemary

3 stalks celery

10 gr. (or 0.35 oz.) butter

25 cl. Balsamic vinegar

10 ml. soy sauce

For the Olive Powder

50 gr. (1.7 oz.) olives

Instructions

Butter and Rosemary Sauce Preparation

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Place the chicken bones in a pan and leave in the oven for 40 minutes.

Wash and peel carrots, onion, and celery. Place them in a saucepan with plenty of oil and cook over medium heat.

Take the roasted chicken bones, drain them from fat excess and put them in the saucepan with the browned vegetables.

Stir and fill the saucepan with water until everything is covered. Add the remaining ingredients and boil gently until its volume is halved.

Filter the remaining liquid with the help of a fine strainer. Arrange it in another saucepan and reduce over low heat until it thickens. Season with salt.

Side Dish Preparation

Wash and dry the vegetables. Place the whole pepper in the oven for 20 minutes at 180 degrees. Clean the spring onions by removing the green leaves and the roots at the boom.

Blanch them for three minutes, drain, and dry. Arrange them in a hot pan and sauté all sides until golden brown.

Peel the previously roasted pepper and remove the seeds, being careful to obtain four regular layers. Keep warm until plating the dish.

Basil Oil Preparation

Blanch the basil in hot water for 10 seconds. Drain and cool in cold water.

Squeeze it well and place in a blender with ½ liter of oil for three minutes maximum.

Filter the oil with a fine strainer.

Olive Powder Preparation

Arrange the olives in a saucer and let them dry in the microwave for four minutes until they are dehydrated. Blend the dried olives to obtain a powder.

Chicken

Add a drizzle of oil on a non-stick pan, turn on the heat, and arrange the chicken (previously salted and peppered) until the skin is golden. After turning them, lower the heat and let them sauté until they are cooked.

Plating

Arrange the chicken slightly off-center of the plate on the left. On the right side of the chicken, alternate slices of the pepper and onion. Make a round with your basil oil and sprinkle with black olive powder. Pour the hot rosemary and butter sauce.

Orecchiette alle Cime di Rapa (Orecchiette With Turnip Tops or Broccoli Rabe)

Domingo Schingaro, Executive Chef at Borgo Egnazia in Puglia

Orecchiette alle Cime di Rapa Credit: Courtesy of Borgo Egnazia

For chef Domingo, this dish, orecchiette alle cime di rapa, represents the essence of Puglia: A vegetable-based dish that ​is deeply rooted in the region's culture and traditions and one that also signifies the change of seasons, since cime di rapa (or broccoli rabe) is typically only available in the winter months.

This dish also represents Domingo's childhood memories. As a young boy, Domingo loved to go to Bari Vecchia (the old town of Bari) to watch the ladies sitting on the sidewalk making homemade orecchiette pasta with their intense focus and dedication. He stills to go back to watch them today. Domingo's cooking style highlights the original flavors of Puglia: "You can't reinvent tradition, but you can interpret it," he says.

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

14 oz. Senatore Cappellii durum wheat flour semolina

7 oz. warm water

Pinch of salts

Extra virgin olive oil

4.4 lbs. cime di rapa (turnip tops, broccoli rabe, or broccolini)

2 salted fresh anchovies

1 garlic clove

1 red pepper (optional)

Instructions

For the Pasta Dough

On a wooden cutting board, gather the durum wheat flour semolina into a pile and create a well in the center. Pour the water slowly and knead the semolina by hand. Add the salt and oil and continue to work the dough.

Work the dough for another eight to 10 minutes, using the palms of your hands. Massage it until a smooth, elastic dough is obtained, making a nice smooth ball.

Cover with a towel on the cutting board and let it rest for 15 minutes.

With a knife, form small loaves about eight to 10 cm. long.

Cut each small loaf into ​gnocchetti,​ small pieces of one centimeter.

With a smooth table knife or small butter knife, lightly press on the ​gnocchetti, bringing it towards you and creating small shells. Sprinkle some semolina on the cutting board if needed.

Once the shells are formed​, turn them over one by one and place them on a finger. Once finished, leave them dry on the cutting board for about one hour.

For the Sauce

Clean the ​turnip greens or broccolini. Remove the larger fibrous leaves and select the florets and smaller tender leaves. Once the tops are cleaned, wash and dry them. Put aside.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to boil.

In a saucepan, pour 3.5 oz. of extra virgin olive oil and a whole clove of garlic cut in half.

Clean two anchovies in salt and leave them in water for 10 minutes. Take the fillets and put them in the pan with the olive oil and garlic (recipe can also be made without anchovies).

Reduce to low heat and cook until the anchovies are completely soft. It will take about eight minutes. Turn off the heat and remove the garlic. If you wish, add a little bit of red pepper or crushed red pepper.

Add salt to the pot of boiling water and cook the turnip tops. When the water returns to a boil, add the fresh orecchiette for about five minutes.

Drain well and reserve some of the pasta cooking water on the side. Add the orecchiette and broccoli to the pan, half the seasoning of oil and sardines, and cooking water. Mix well until it forms a creamy consistency.

Linguine with Sea Urchins and Sea Snails

Giovanni Vanacore, Executive Chef of Palazzo Avino in Ravello

Linguine with Sea Urchins and Sea Snails Credit: Courtesy of Palazzo Avino

"There is nothing more beautiful for a chef than looking out from a balcony overlooking the sea and taking inspiration from it. In the view from the Pink Palace, you can find the flavors and colors of our traditions, like a sort of palette of shades that I try to reproduce in my dishes. Cooking is enthusiasm for me – an ongoing challenge with ingredients. That's why when I discover a new one, like the sea urchins, I can at least experiment and create a new dish with it, which excites me first and then my guests."

Ingredients

360 gr. linguine

80 gr. sea urchin pulp

Lemon Peel

60 gr. shelled sea snails

4 auburn tomatoes

1 bunch basil

1 garlic clove

50 gr. extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

First, put the chopped tomatoes in a blender and blend for about one minute. Sift the whole mixture, obtaining the tomato water.

In a pan, fry the garlic and oil, then add the tomato water and snails. Let them become a sauce.

Boil water and cook the linguine until al dente. Drain well, then stir in the tomato water sauce for a few seconds. Remove from heat and add the sea urchins, lemon peel, and basil.

Yellow Tomato Risotto, Burrata, and Lovage

Fabio Abbattista, Chef of L’Albereta in Franciacorta

Ingredients

Serves: 1

For the Yellow Tomato Sauce

500 gr. Datterino cherry tomatoes

40 ml. extra virgin olive oil

1 white onion

1 garlic clove

6 basil leaves

Salt

Cut the onion into julienne strips. Stew it in the pan with the oil and garlic. Incorporate the cherry tomatoes, basil, and salt, and cook slowly for about 30 minutes on medium heat.

Remove the basil leaves and garlic. Switch to the Thermomix and then filter through a chinois.

For the Risotto

80 gr. Carnaroli rice

500 ml. vegetable broth

30 ml. white wine

Yellow cherry tomato sauce

100 g. parmesan cheese (aged 24 months)

40 g. butter

20 ml. extra virgin olive oil

Salt and white pepper, to taste

Lovage leaves

Toast the rice with a pat of butter. Sprinkle with the white wine and blend. Add the salt and then the boiling broth.

Incorporate the yellow cherry tomato sauce and cook for about 12 minutes on medium heat. Stir the risotto with extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, pepper, and finely chopped lovage.

For the Burrata Cream

A heart of burrata

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt, to taste

Emulsify everything in a mixer until it forms a smooth and homogenous cream.

Spread the risotto on the plate. Place the burrata cream on top.

Cheese and Pepper Paccheri Pasta With Osso Buco

Chef Alessandro Buffolino, Acanto Restaurant at Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan

Cheese and Pepper Paccheri Pasta With Osso Buco Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Principe di Savoia, Dorchester Collection

"It's a typical Italian dish that mixes together two important culinary traditions: the Roman and Milanese."

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

350 gr. paccheri pasta De Cecco No. 325

100 gr. DOP Pecorino Romano cheese

50 gr. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

40 gr. pasta cooking water

1 tomato

100 gr. broth

1 osso buco

1 carrot

1 celery stalk

1 onion

1 aromatic bunch (mix of sage, thyme, and rosemary)

10 gr. black pepper grains

10 cl. white wine

500 gr. panko breadcrumbs

Chervil

1 orange for zest

1 lemon for zest

Herbs to taste

Instructions:

Lightly flour the osso buco and sear it in a pan.

Brown the carrots, tomatoes, celery and onions. Add the osso buco and the aromatic bunch, then pour in the broth until it is completely immersed. Cook over moderate heat for a couple of hours. Once cooked, let it cool down.

Mix together breadcrumbs, thyme, and orange and lemon zest.

Cut the osso buco in cubes and coat it in the breadcrumb mixture.

Boil water and cook pasta. While the pasta is cooking, press the black pepper grains in a mortar and warm it in a pan with a little olive oil. Once warmed, pour some white wine and add the broth.

With a Pacojet machine (a blender or mixer also works), mix the DOP Pecorino Romano cheese, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and some pasta cooking water until it becomes a smooth cream.

Fry the osso buco cubes while the cream is assembling itself in the Pacojet.

In a saucepan, toss the paccheri with the sauce for about a minute on slow heat, then remove the pan from the flame and add the Pecorino and Parmigiano mix until it forms a smooth cream.

Put the pasta in the dish and garnish with small tomato cubes and the chervil.

Carpaccio Cipriani (Beef Carpaccio)

Roberto Gatto, Executive Chef of Cip’s Club at Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice

Carpaccio Cipriani (Beef Carpaccio) Credit: Courtesy of Belmond

Inspired by his childhood at the kitchen table while his mother crafted baked goods, chef Gatto focuses on simple and timeless dishes to be enjoyed with family and friends.

Ingredients

Serves: 4 people

1.75 lbs. sirloin or lean beef fillet

4 egg yolks

2 tsp. Colman's mustard

½ lemon

Salt as needed

2 cups olive oil

½ tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. Tabasco sauce

Instructions

Cut the sirloin or lean beef fillet with a machine or knife and spread the slices on each serving plate. Put it in the fridge.

For the sauce, mix the egg yolks, mustard, lemon, Worcestershire sauce, and two or three drops of Tabasco (if too thick add some cold broth) in a bowl with a whisk.