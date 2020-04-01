Learn to cook from the chef of one of Italy's most famous hotels.

You can become an accomplished home chef even if you can’t actually leave your home.

Picking up a new skill is an increasingly popular option to pass the time for people who are in self-quarantine in order to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And there are a lot of content creators and organizations out there who are looking to help people up their game, whether it’s crafting the perfect cocktail, taking a class at an Ivy League school (without the Ivy League tuition), or just learning how to cook delicious meals with limited resources.

Now, Chef Silvia Grossi, Executive Chef at Il Salviatino in Fiesole, Italy, is teaching the world to cook classic Italian dishes from her home kitchen. Using ingredients she and most Italians have in their pantries, she created some appetizing dishes made with traditional ingredients.

Image zoom Courtesy of Il Salviatino

Her lessons include instruction on making multigrain pici pasta with onion, spices, and bergamot (which can be substituted with orange or lemon), and a tutorial on how to make homemade gnocchi with wild black cabbage, sun-dried tomatoes, burrata cheese, and fresh herbs. Not only do these dishes sound absolutely perfect for people looking to create an inexpensive, healthy meal, but her teaching also makes it very easy for home chefs.

Grossi specializes in Tuscan cuisine and even oversees Il Salviatino’s organic orchard and herb garden while using the fresh herbs and produce to create seasonal, sustainable, and local menus for the hotel. Il Salviatino is a 15th century farmhouse-turned-hotel that has been home to many of Florence’s elite families over the years. The hotel now has 44 rooms and beautiful views of nearby Florence.

