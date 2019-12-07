The Perfect Cocktail for Each Zodiac Sign

Have you ever wondered why some people gravitate towards, say, a dirty martini over a gin and tonic? Well, it might have more to do with your astrological sign than your taste buds—according to The Mandarin Oriental, at least.

The iconic hotel group’s Las Vegas location launched an annual Zodiac Cocktail program, which delivers mouth-watering concoctions inspired by the current sign of the Zodiac. "The program is based on capturing the seasonal offerings during the Zodiac cycle to surprise our guests with unique cocktails,” says Michael LaPenna, the hotel’s Property Mixologist. “With the ever-growing responsiveness of cocktail programs in today’s society, consumers are seeking relatable and personalized services. Our Zodiac program brings the personalized service feel, with the uniqueness of a craft cocktail program.”

Perhaps the best part of the program is that the property will be serving a Zodiac Cocktail free of charge to each patron who presents proof of his or her birthdate, given that it falls within the proper cycle.

But even if you’re not headed to Sin City anytime soon, you too can impress your friends (or just treat yo’ self) with a Zodiac-themed cocktail. For your entertaining purposes, we’ve included the recipes to each cocktail, ahead.