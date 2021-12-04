The least expensive cocktail on the top 10 list costs $80.

These Are the 10 Most Expensive Cocktails in the World — Including a $22,600 Drink With a Real Diamond

The Diamonds Are Forever Cocktail at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

With the holidays approaching, you might be looking to up the ante on your cocktail repertoire. But for those who are tired of the basic blends, a more complex concoction might cost a pretty penny, or even a few thousand dollars if you want to get really fancy.

By analyzing information from the world's most expensive bars, the financial experts at Payday Loans Net have ranked the priciest cocktails around the globe.

To sip on the cocktail that will put the biggest dent in your wallet, grab a seat at The Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo and order the Diamonds Are Forever drink. This cocktail is the most expensive in the world, with a price tag of $22,600. It's made with Grey Goose vodka, a twist of lime, and — as the name suggests — a $16,000 diamond. Adding to its exclusive feel, it's perhaps fitting that this beverage is only available at Tokyo's tallest hotel.

But it's not the only drink that comes with accessories. For $10,000, the Ono cocktail at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas includes a pair of silver cuff links and an 18-karat white-gold chain. The ingredients in this cocktail — the second most expensive in the world — are not cheap either. With each sip costing about $1,000, this beverage is made with Charles Heidsieck Champagne Charlie 1981 and Louis XIII de Remy Martin Black Pearl cognac.

Meanwhile, in the heart of London's Mayfair, the Playboy Club serves a drink made from 1778 Clos de Griffier Vieux cognac, 1770 Kummel liqueur, Dubb Orange Curacao circa 1860, and two dashes of Angostura bitters circa the 1900s. This concoction, known as Salvatore's Legacy, will set you back about $7,000, making it the third most expensive cocktail in the world. Come for the beverage, but stay for the fine dining, casino, and much more.

Here are the other cocktails that made the top 10 list:

4. Sapphire Martini at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut: $3,000

5. Sidecar at the Bar Hemingway in Paris, France: $1,670

6. Original Mai Tai at The Merchant Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland: $1,270

7. Hennessy at Subsix Underwater Bar in the Maldives: $312

8. Hennessy Paradis Imperial Cognac at The Peak Bar in Tokyo, Japan: $248

9. White Lady at the American Bar at the Savoy in Mayfair, London: $150

10. The Admiral at Bad Luck Bar in Detroit, Michigan: $80

From Paris to the Maldives, Belfast to Detroit, these adult beverages are certainly unique. Whether or not they're worth the price tag is up to you.