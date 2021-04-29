This Kentucky Distillery Is Honoring the Black Jockeys Who Changed the Derby Forever

This photograph, taken in 1891 at the Coney Island Jockey Club, features 15 of some of the country's best late 19th century jockeys. Front row (left to right): Fred Taral, Tony Hamilton, Tom Kiley, Marty Bergen. Middle row (left to right): Isaac Burns Murphy, Willie Simms Standing (left to right): Fred Littlefield, George Covington, Charles Miller, S. Taylor, Pike Barnes, Billy Hayward, Chippie Ray, J. Lambley, Tiny Williams

Each year, Woodford Reserve creates a unique mint julep recipe along with a commemorative cup to support an equine-related charity. Proceeds from this year's cup sales benefit the Project to Protect African-American Turf History. The Kentucky-based non-profit organization has been working for more than a decade to tell the history of the Black jockeys who dominated the racing industry in its early years, later to be pushed out due to racism and segregation. According to their website, 13 of the 15 jockeys in the first Kentucky Derby were Black, and African-American jockeys won 15 of the first 28 runnings of the Derby.

This photograph features jockey Willie Simms after his 1897 Suburban Handicap victory on Ben Brush at Sheepshead Bay Race Track in Brooklyn, New York City. | Credit: Courtesy of Keeneland Library, Hemment Collection

Gold and Silver commemorative mint julep cups went on sale in early April, each engraved with the name of a Black jockey and the year or years he won the Kentucky Derby. Gold-plated cups are priced at $2,500 and and silver-plated cups sell for $1,000. The cups are sent along with the recipe for the Cherries and Cream Julep, inspired by the Derby Day menus of the late 1800s and early 1900s when Black jockeys won their races.

Travel + Leisure spoke to Rob Owens, Native Kentuckian and Harlem resident who founded Harlem Derby, another organization that's letting the world know that Kentucky Derby history is part of Black history.

This portrait of James “Jimmy” Lee was taken in 1908 at the Coney Island Jockey Club in Brooklyn, New York. This portrait of James “Jimmy” Lee was taken in 1908 at the Coney Island Jockey Club in Brooklyn, New York. Lee, ranked as the country’s second-best rider by wins in 1907, won all six races at Churchill Downs on June 5, 1907 — making Lee the only jockey to have swept a full card of American racing during the early 20th century. One of Lee’s notable stakes victories was aboard Dorante in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in 1908. | Credit: Courtesy of Keeneland Library, Hemment Collection

"In 2013, I founded Harlem Derby to honor and celebrate the achievements of Black horsemen in the Kentucky Derby. I also had the goal of creating something that would help to maintain the cultural essence of Harlem," Owens said. "On May 1, 2021, we are introducing the Harlem Derby Music Festival, to take the Derby experience in Harlem into a whole new realm. It will be an outdoor celebration featuring artists from the Tri-State area to explore the roots of African-American music through a journey into the legacy of Black jockeys in the Kentucky Derby."

"Jockey Willie Simms was a two-time Kentucky Derby winner aboard Ben Brush in 1896 and aboard Plaudit in 1898," Owens told T+L. "Jockey Isaac Burns Murphy competed in 11 Kentucky Derby races and won three of them, the first jockey to win the Derby three times. He's considered one of the greatest riders in American thoroughbred racing history."

This photograph features legendary jockey Isaac Burns Murphy (third from the right), with several other guests at a clambake hosted by trainer Matt Byrnes following Murphy’s victory aboard Salvator in the 1890 Champion Stakes at Monmouth Park. This photograph features legendary jockey Isaac Burns Murphy (third from the right), with several other guests at a clambake hosted by trainer Matt Byrnes following Murphy’s victory aboard Salvator in the 1890 Champion Stakes at Monmouth Park. Murphy won with at least a third of his mounts over the course of his career. Among his many notable victories, he claimed four of the first five American Derbies, three Kentucky Derbies, and five Latonia Derbies. | Credit: Courtesy of Keeneland Library

T+L also spoke to Elizabeth McCall, Woodford Reserve assistant master distiller, one of many women moving into key roles in the distilling industry. "I began as a sensory technician for quality control taste testing. After a promotion, I traveled to our global production facilities to train our teams on sensory methods," McCall said. "In 2014, I took an internal class on spirits, leading master distiller Chris Morris to offer me an opportunity to train as a master taster. I gained valuable experience, and in February of 2018, I was named assistant master distiller."

McCall described Woodford Reserve's products that include Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, Kentucky straight rye whiskey, a pre-prohibition style rye whiskey, and several others. The special Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition is finished in select XO Cognac barrels and presented in a bespoke Baccarat crystal decanter.

Overhead shot of Woodford Reserve's Kentucky Derby bottle Credit: Courtesy of Woodford Reserve

If you're planning to celebrate the Kentucky Derby on May 1 with a mint julep, we present the recipe for this year's commemorative Cherries & Cream Julep as well as the traditional mint julep. Look for Woodford Reserve in the 2021 Kentucky Derby bottle featuring the artwork of Louisville resident Richard Sullivan, a stunning watercolor of thoroughbreds thundering down the stretch.

Cherries & Cream Julep

2 oz. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

.5 oz cherry juice

Half a vanilla bean pod, cut into small segments (Vanilla bean pods represent the cream)

1 teaspoon powdered sugar

Mint sprig, cherry, and vanilla bean pod for garnish

Crushed ice