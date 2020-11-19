One Lucky Whiskey Lover Can Win a VIP Stay on Baltimore’s Waterfront Plus $10,000 Cash

The people behind the whiskey brand Sagamore Spirit wanted to host a giveaway for an entire barrel of their award-winning alcohol, but apparently that wouldn’t be legal. Instead, they’re doing the next best thing: giving away a vacation, plus $10,000 in cash, which is about the price of a full barrel of whiskey.

Winners of the sweepstakes will head to Baltimore, Maryland, home of the Sagamore Spirit Distillery, and be treated to a socially distant yet VIP tour and whiskey tasting. With their bellies warm with whiskey, they’ll also be able to relax with a one-night stay at the five-star Sagamore Pendry Hotel, which sits on the city’s waterfront.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sagamore Spirits

Known for its Maryland-style rye whiskey, Sagamore Spirit was founded on Friday, May 13, 2016. Since then, the company has changed the unlucky connotation of Friday the 13th and turned it into a joyous occasion, dubbing it RyeDay the 13th instead. Now, they celebrate all things rye anytime the 13th day of the month happens to fall on a Friday. Last week saw 2020’s second and last Friday the 13th. To honor the occasion, Sagamore Spirit launched this sweepstakes.

For your chance to win, first, you must be at least 21 years old. With that out of the way, you can head to one of several participating bars, restaurants, and liquor stores throughout the U.S. and scan the QR code visible on cocktail kits, to-go containers, and product displays. No purchase is necessary and all participating locations can be found by visiting SagamoreSpirit.com/RyeDaythe13th.

The sweepstakes will close on Dec. 31. The winner will be randomly selected from qualified entries, and the lucky whiskey lover will be notified around Jan. 7, 2021. The Baltimore trip must take place by Dec. 31, 2021, but the winner can also choose to receive the entire value of the prize in cash.