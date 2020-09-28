Qantas Bar Carts From Retired 747s Sold Out Quicker Than It Takes to Take Off — See What Was Inside

Aviation lovers and people who just miss flying jumped at the chance to own a fully-stocked bar cart from its retired 747 aircraft over the weekend.

The bar cart — which is now sold out, according to the airline's Instagram — came complete with Australian wines, Tim Tams, and a first-class Sheridan throws to relax at home with. The 1,000 carts that were up for sale were fresh off the 747, which Qantas retired in July after 50 years in the sky.

Image zoom Courtesy of Qantas Airways

“These pre-loved carts served Qantas and our customers well during their world travels from London and Los Angeles to Singapore and Santiago, with each one averaging around 2,000 flights,” Qantas’ Executive Manager of Product and Service Phil Capps said in a statement at the time the carts were available. “While we no longer have use for them, they still have life in them, especially for those with an appreciation for aviation collectibles and an eye for design.”

According to travel trade publication Simply Flying, the carts sold out within minutes.

They were complete with 40 mini bottles each of red and white wine, a bottle of Champagne from the business class cellar, two business class amenity kits, a first-class Sheridan throw, and two business class sleeper suits.

“There has been huge demand for Qantas 747 memorabilia and Frequent Flyers have expressed keen interest to convert the bespoke inflight trolley into everything from lampstands to storage units,” Capps said. “The fact [the bar carts] come fully stocked with some of Qantas’ most popular on-board service items will hopefully inspire some high-flying fun at home.”

Qantas' half bar carts went for $974.70 Australian dollars (or about $675), including delivery. The airline also offered a limited number of full-size carts for $1,474.70 Australian dollars (or about $1,040).

This isn’t Qantas’ first effort to offer the thrill of flying to its customers even as the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on traversing the globe. In October, Qantas will offer a “flight to nowhere” over the Great Barrier Reef and the Australian Outback, which sold out in only 10 minutes. And in November, the airline plans to bring back its Antarctica sightseeing flights, giving travelers a birds eye view of the Seventh Continent.

The flights are in the same vein as EVA Air, which flew passengers on its Hello Kitty plane in an hourslong circular route around Taipei’s Taoyuan Airport.