This Tequila Brand Wants to Shake up Your Mundane Mondays With a Free Trip to Tulum

Yes, it really is time to get excited about travel again — and Milagro Tequila is here to help.

In May, the tequila company announced its new summer-long social media campaign, #MilagroMondays, which offers fans and followers a "much-needed break" from their regular routine. Throughout the summer season, the brand will not only re-share fan content using the hashtag, but it also plans to launch at least three activations, starting with a much-needed travel giveaway.

"We know our consumers are eager to break out of the routine from the past year and enjoy new experiences. So, that's what we're aiming to do! Disrupt the mundane with surprise-and-delight moments that give folks a renewed sense of energy and optimism for the week ahead," Jill Palais, senior brand manager of Milagro Tequila, shared about both the giveaway and the new activations. "One of the easiest ways to do that is to transport someone to a dreamy location so they actually start their week with an entirely different view — in this case, a gorgeous beach view."

From now through June 8, travelers can enter Milagro Tequila's five-day getaway experience to Tulum, Mexico. For the trip, two lucky winners and their guests will be whisked away via a first-class flight to a surprise hotel experience in Tulum, where all their meals and various activities will be taken care of. Experiences include a private bartended evening, yoga classes, beach excursions, a jungle art walk tour, a visit to the nearby Mayan ruins, and more.

"After a year where many of us were trapped in our homes, we thought, 'what's a dream destination that's easily accessible, supports a 'work-from-anywhere' set-up, and offers a perfect balance of rest and adventure,'" Jaime Salas, Milagro Tequila national ambassador, shared about the brand's love for the idyllic town. "Tulum is the ideal blend — a coastline town that embodies a magical essence of escape with a bit of something for everyone. Of course, we also want to showcase our brand home of Mexico and highlight some of our favorite things including incredible food and drink through the itinerary so winners get to fully appreciate this incredible locale."

To enter, fans simply have to post a photo or video to their personal Instagram account of what makes them dread Mondays the most (basically anything they'd love to escape from for a few days and be in Tulum instead). Then, just tag @MilagroTequila in the post and use the hashtags #MilagroMondays and #entry. The winner will be selected from a randomized drawing and informed of winning via social, so make sure to keep those DMs open. (See all the rules and fine print of entry here.)

Don't worry if you don't win. Not only will Milagro Tequila be hosting more activations throughout the summer on its Instagram account, @MilagroTequila, but, Salas was also kind enough to share his go-to summer cocktail so you can start celebrating #MilagroMondays at home any day of the week. Check out the recipe below and don't forget to share a toast on social media.

Milagro Paloma Select Recipe

1 1/2 parts Milagro Select Silver

½ part agave nectar

1 part pink grapefruit juice

½ part fresh lime juice

3 parts sparkling water

1 pink grapefruit wedge