The only thing better than Irish whiskey and hot coffee? When it comes with whipped cream on top.

After a long day of holiday sightseeing—perhaps admiring the famous department store window displays or the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City—nothing refreshes the holiday spirit quite like a seasonal craft cocktail.

As part of a new series, Travel + Leisure is highlighting where to get the very best cocktails to cozy up with on cold New York City nights—and how to make them. Our next stop is the Financial District hot spot the Dead Rabbit, for a perfectly timeless Irish Coffee.

This award-winning Water Street institution, named the best bar on Earth, specializes in “historically accurate” cocktails.

The Dead Rabbit is named for the gang that controlled downtown Manhattan in the 1800s. Visitors can enjoy the bar’s famous Irish Coffee upstairs in the intimate, vintage parlor, which is open on Christmas Day, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Or you can learn how to make it yourself: Beverage director Jillian Vose helped us hone in on what makes this particular version so popular, and shared a few steadfast rules for recreating the drink at home.

Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee Recipe

To start, add a healthy pour of room temperature blended Irish whiskey to a six-ounce glass. (“If you keep it in your freezer, shame on you,” said Vose.) Add coffee blended with Demerara sugar. (At the bar, it’s kept in a water bath so the coffee stays piping hot without burning.)

Top your Irish Coffee with cold, unsweetened whipped cream. At Dead Rabbit, they use 33 to 35 percent fat cream whipped in a protein shaker.