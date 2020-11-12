The Azalea Cocktail Is a Staple of the Masters Tournament — Here’s How to Make One at Home

Just because you can’t be there in person doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate at home.

Like everything else in 2020, this year’s Masters Tournament will certainly be different. The tournament kicks off Nov. 12 in Augusta, Georgia, but as the players tee up like usual, the sport's most dedicated fans will be absent from the green this year.

And that absence won’t go unnoticed from the competitors who use the sound of the crowd as a tool to gauge how the tournament is going. “With everything going on and when you’re a couple holes ahead, you have no clue who it is or what is happening,” Jon Rahm, the current No. 2-ranked player in the PGA said during a fireside chat with Mercedes-Benz, an official partner of the Masters Tournament. "So being able to hear those moments, you know something good is happening, so it pushes you to make some birdies down the stretch just in case you need to. Now, you won’t hear anything and two holes later you might find out what happened.”

On Monday during the pre-tournament, Rahm scored his first hole-in-one of the tournament, an experience that felt a little different without the crowds. “It was the most anti-climactic hole-in-one I ever had in my life. We didn’t even know it went in,” he said during the Mercedes-Benz fireside chat.

But just because we can’t be there to cheer on our favorites, doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate as spectators at home. Mercedes-Benz wants to help bring the Clubhouse home, so it shared the recipe for the Masters signature drink: The Azalea. So grab a glass and some vodka and mix this cocktail, then sit back and head to Instagram to hear more from Jon Rahm, Ian Poulter, and Rickie Fowler, the Mercedes-Benz official ambassadors. Then continue to watch the tournament through Nov. 15.

How to Make an Azalea Cocktail

Ingredients

2 ounces lemon juice

2 ounces pineapple juice

4 ounces vodka

¼ ounce grenadine

Directions

Combine the vodka, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and grenadine in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain the contents of the shaker into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge, and serve.

And there, your at-home Masters celebration is sure to be a hole-in-one — and hopefully one with more fanfare than Rahms.