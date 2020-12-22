18 Holiday Cocktails Perfect for Making Spirits Bright This December

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and even though holiday festivities might look different this year, there’s still plenty of cheer to be had. This time of year is meant for entertaining, and you can keep the festive spirit alive by creating an intimate Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year’s celebration — even if it’s just for your household. To start, treat yourself to a menu of beverages perfect for making spirits merry and bright. We’ve rounded up some delightful holiday cocktails from popular liquor brands, including seasonal versions of classic recipes, warm beverages ideal for cozy nights and Zoom calls, and sparkling drinks meant for ringing in the new year (and saying an emphatic goodbye to 2020).

First, you’ll need the right tools, if you don’t already have them. Pick up a cocktail shaker, jigger, and bar spoon — this kit sold on Amazon has you covered. Rocks glasses, coupes, and Collins glasses are all great to have on hand at this time of year (and all year round). And don’t worry if your bar cart is looking a little bare — you can have your favorite spirits and mixers delivered ASAP, thanks to Drizly.

Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Bacardi Coquito

Ingredients:

2 oz. Bacardi Superior White Rum

0.75 oz. evaporated milk

0.75 oz. condensed milk

1 oz. cream of coconut (preferably Coco Lopez)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 pinch cinnamon

Directions: Shake all ingredients vigorously with plenty of ice, then strain into a glass mug. Garnish with cinnamon sticks and coconut flakes.

Tanteo Tequila Spicy Gingerbread Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tanteo Chipotle Tequila

0.5 oz. Monin gingerbread syrup

0.5 oz. agave nectar

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 oz. apple cider

Directions: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled glass.

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Milk Punch

Ingredients:

2 cups cream

2 cups whole milk

1 cup Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

0.75 cup sifted powdered sugar

Half of a vanilla bean

Freshly grated nutmeg

Directions: In a metal bowl over an ice bath, whisk sugar, cream, milk, and bourbon until nice and frothy. Add vanilla bean and strain through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher. Place pitcher in freezer for 30 minutes to an hour, stirring on occasion. Pour into a glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Festive Fizz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Patrón Reposado

0.75 oz. rosemary simple syrup

0.75 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. pomegranate juice

1 oz. cranberry Juice

2 oz. club soda

Directions: Combine all ingredients except soda water in a shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine, then strain into a highball glass filled with ice and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Yuletide Mule

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Grey Goose Vodka

0.5 oz. unsweetened cranberry juice

4 oz. ginger beer

Directions: Build all ingredients in a mule mug over ice. Garnish with cranberries and fresh rosemary.

The Botanist Pomegranate Martini

Ingredients:

2.5 oz. The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

0.5 oz. dry vermouth

1 tbsp. fresh pomegranate arils

Directions: Muddle pomegranate arils with gin and steep for one to two hours. Add the infused gin and vermouth to a mixing glass with ice, then stir to chill. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.

Holiday Cheer

Ingredients:

2 oz. D’ussé Cognac

3 oz. cloudy apple cider

1 oz. pomegranate juice

0.25 oz. cinnamon simple syrup

Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice, and shake until cold. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with an orange wheel and cinnamon stick.

The Holiday Jam

Ingredients:

0.75 oz. Cointreau

2 oz. vodka

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

0.25 oz. cranberry juice

1 bar spoon blackberry jam

Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and shake. Fine strain into a glass. Garnish with blackberries.

Rum Punch

Ingredients:

6 oz. Mount Gay Eclipse Rum

4 oz. simple syrup

2 oz. lime juice

12 oz. water

4 dashes aromatic bitters

Directions: Add all ingredients to a punch bowl and whisk briskly to combine, aerating the cocktail just like shaking would. Add ice to punch bowl. Stir the cocktail to incorporate all ingredients and chill. Serve in a tall glass and garnish with a pinch of nutmeg and lime wedge.

Gingerbread Eggnog

Ingredients:

1 cup Blue Chair Bay® Vanilla Rum

1 cup Blue Chair Bay® Coconut Spiced Rum Cream

1 tbsp. cinnamon sugar

1 cup eggnog

2 tbsps. molasses, plus more for drizzling

1 pinch ground ginger

Whipped cream, for topping

Caramel, for topping

Directions: Serves 4 cocktails. First, wet the rims of your glasses and dip in cinnamon sugar. Add eggnog, Blue Chair Bay Coconut Spiced Rum Cream and Vanilla Rum, molasses, ginger, and ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake to combine, and pour into rimmed glasses. Top with whipped cream and drizzle with caramel before serving.⁠

Boulevardier

Ingredients:

Warm Cocktails for Cozy Nights

Traditional Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Kilbeggan Single Grain Irish Whiskey

1 tbsp. brown sugar syrup

3 oz. freshly brewed coffee

3 oz. heavy cream, lightly whipped

Grated nutmeg

Directions: Rinse coffee glass with hot water, then add brown sugar syrup and whiskey to glass. Fill mug with coffee. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg and/or cinnamon, if desired.

Chocolate Ahumado (Smoked Chocolate)

Ingredients:

¼ Taza Chocolate disc (add more for a richer consistency)

6 oz. oat milk, heated

1.5 oz. Ojo de Tigre Mezcal

Cinnamon

Directions: Warm a soup pan over medium heat and add oat milk, chocolate, and a touch of grated cinnamon. Allow ingredients to warm and slowly integrate. Once chocolate and cinnamon have fully dissolved into the milk, pour into a warm beverage mug. Add 1.5 ounces of mezcal, and stir to blend. Garnish with marshmallows and lightly grate more cinnamon on top.

Sailor Jerry Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

1 oz. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 oz. butterscotch schnapps

1.5 oz. almond milk

3 oz. dark hot chocolate

Dash of sea salt

Whipped cream

Cinnamon

Directions: Heat milk and dark hot chocolate until combined and smooth. Add rum, butterscotch schnapps, and sea salt, then stir. Serve in a tall mug and garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Sparkling New Year’s Eve Cocktails

French 75

Ingredients:

Mionetto Italian 75

Ingredients:

The Mexican 75

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. El Tesoro Extra Añejo Tequila

0.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz. agave syrup

Champagne

Directions: Mix all ingredients except Champagne in a shaker with ice; strain into flutes. Top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon peel.

Champagne Cosmo

Ingredients:

0.75 oz. Absolut Vodka

0.75 oz. cranberry juice

0.25 oz. triple sec

0.25 oz. lime juice

Champagne