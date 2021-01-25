Hendrick’s Is Releasing a Limited-edition Lunar Gin to Celebrate the First Full Moon of 2021

What is it you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and Hendrick's Gin will throw a lasso around it and pull it down.

In late January, the famed gin distiller unveiled Hendrick's Lunar, the second limited-edition release from its master distiller Lesley Gracie and her Cabinet of Curiosities.

"Instilled with botanicals that flourish below the light of the moon, Hendrick's Lunar Gin will be released in the States on January 28, when the first full moon of the new year occurs," the company explained in a statement. To honor the release, Hendrick's is inviting "cocktail connoisseurs" and stargazers alike to enjoy what is "quite likely the world's first Lunar gin" as part of a moonbathing ritual to embrace the New Year.

"Hendrick's Lunar offers a delicate balance of gentle spice and subtle floral notes with a soft citrus finish," Vance Henderson, Hendrick's ambassador to the United States, shared in a statement. He added it's "the perfect gin to savor casually at home or during starry nights with friends" while moonbathing under the night sky. "...Instead of baking under the harsh light of the sun with barely any clothes on, one can dress stylishly below the moonlight, which supports celestial contemplation, and many claim, provides the ideal ambiance for rejuvenation and a renewal of the mind and body."

Not sure what moonbathing is? That's okay. Along with its cocktail, Hendrick's also released a how-to video, and even a full moon video stream so you can moonbathe inside if you'd prefer.

Additionally, Hendricks is offering a full moonbathing kit, which includes moongoggles, a lunar blanket, and moonscreen lotion (rated MPF 28), which fans can purchase on Hendrick's Tiny Shop now.

"The first full moon of the year brings new beginnings," Henderson said, "and by using typical twilight hours using them for restorative moonbaths accompanied by a Lunar cocktail, we can potentially soothe the demeanor of the world or at least a tiny proportion identified as the 'nocturnal curious.'"

Want to make your own lunar cocktail for your moonbathing experience? Try the simple, but delicious, Lunar & Tonic.

Image zoom Credit: Hendrick's

Hendrick's Lunar & Tonic

1 part Hendrick's Lunar

3 parts Tonic Water

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve.

Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and a twist of black pepper.

For more lunar cocktails visit the Hendrick's website now.