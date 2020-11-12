Hendrick's Gin Just Released an Exercise Bike so You Can Pedal for Cocktails

Hendrick’s Gin has already perfected the cocktail. Now, the brand wants to pivot and perfect your home workout too.

Just in time for the holidays, the gin company released its new Hendrick’s High Wheel, which it calls a “delightfully intricate stationary pedaling device that offers a leisurely, pleasant alternative to the home workout devices on the market today.”

“In our view, modern exercise devices are demanding and intrusive, seeking to know your heart rate, V02Max and then sharing your fitness level with others,” Vance Henderson, the Scottish ginmaker’s ambassador to the U.S., said in a statement. “We take a more laissez-faire approach. Choose a good novel, stimulate your mind, and pedal away at your own leisure!”

According to the company, the design was inspired by the penny farthing ride. The Hendrick’s High Wheel, it noted, is hand-crafted, made of iron, spokes and steps, and “engineered to give the curious imbiber a relaxing new way to break the ever-so-lightest of sweats before enjoying a Hendrick’s cocktail.”

“Frankly speaking, we find the bells and whistles you see on your home-workout equipment today to be entirely unnecessary,” Henderson added. “We at Hendrick’s prefer milder forms of exertion coupled with intellectual stimulation, complemented by a delicious cocktail.”

Rather than an onboard screen that shows who is pedaling alongside you, the Hendrick’s bike instead comes with a manual that helps users “exercise your imagination as well as your body.” It features photographs of a bike journey through the Scottish countryside, finishing at their Gin Palace in Girvan.

To ride the excessively adorable bike, users can mount via the side peg or use the small staircase and simply begin to pedal the 48-inch Grand Wheel. The Hendrick’s High Wheel also comes with a 1-liter-sized water bottle holder so users can stay hydrated. The bike also comes with an adjustable seat, a small bell, and even a light bulb that illuminates while you ride.